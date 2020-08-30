It is hard to believe that September is almost here.
Summer vacations were different for many this year. Some were shorter. Some were day-trip visits to local areas. Some may just have involved getting in the car and riding around — simply getting out of the house.
“Simply getting out of the house” reminds me of Sunday afternoon drives. Perhaps, when you were younger you took afternoon drives. Sundays consisted of going to church, going to your grandparents’ house for lunch, watching family shows on the television, and then going for a late afternoon drive. Whether or not you went around the block or went 20 miles down the road, these are memories that last.
Local destinations are great places to go on afternoon drives. See what downtown Edenton offers. View the beautiful scenery with the water in the background. You’ll see people walking their pets and geese walking along the grass while taking in the cool breeze.
Drive over to Merchants Millpond in Gates County and take in the glorious greenery and vast array of wildlife.
What do you think you will see at the Cashie Wetlands Walk in Windsor or Missing Mill Park in Hertford? Maybe you have never been there before.
Search the locations on an old-fashioned highway map. (A side note: these may eventually become artifacts in museums due to the usage now of GPS.) Find places along the way you have never been before. Have you seen all of the lighthouses that sit upon our shores? What type of crops are grown in northeastern North Carolina? Can you name what they are just by driving by? What are those pretty purple plants that are found in certain parts of our region?
I recall looking at old barns in our county on one afternoon drive. What fun we had, stopping by the side of the road. It seemed like we stopped at every house to admire their barn. It did not matter if it was fallen, leaning to one side, built with logs, or had a space for a tractor.
These afternoon drives are worth the time. They are what memories are made of.
Museums take your memories, record your stories, and with artifacts share them with the rest of the world. Take time to make memories of the places you go. Make them memorable, write them down, and share them with your children, grandchildren, and friends. Record your memories through photographs and journals. Pick an object from your travels to help you remember your experience.
Where are you going to go for your afternoon drive today? If your afternoon drive includes driving by Museum of the Albemarle, we would love for you to tag us in your social media posts: Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
By the way, walking by also counts. We would love to hear from you. Of course, be sure and observe all safety rules put in place before you begin any trip.