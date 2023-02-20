North Carolina’s attorney general plans to seek state funding to create a new Fentanyl Control Unit to help district attorneys handle large-scale fentanyl trafficking, wiretap and overdose cases.

The new unit, if the funding is approved, would be created under the N.C. Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions and Law Enforcement Section and prosecute fentanyl and other drug traffickers and dealers, “bringing additional expertise and resources to these important cases,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a press release.