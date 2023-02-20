...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from late morning to early evening on Tuesday. These
breezy and warm conditions will result in low humidity values and
drying fuels, such as leaves and tree litter. Increased fire
danger is expected across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
North Carolina’s attorney general plans to seek state funding to create a new Fentanyl Control Unit to help district attorneys handle large-scale fentanyl trafficking, wiretap and overdose cases.
The new unit, if the funding is approved, would be created under the N.C. Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions and Law Enforcement Section and prosecute fentanyl and other drug traffickers and dealers, “bringing additional expertise and resources to these important cases,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a press release.
According to Stein, the specialized unit will target “high-level” cases.
In 2021, more than 70,000 people died of fentanyl overdose in the U.S. North Carolina is seeing a similar increase, according to Stein. Fentanyl was the number two drug found in drug evidence tested at the State Crime Lab in 2022, he said.