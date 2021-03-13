Something happened this past week that was rare in politics, especially in North Carolina: The governor of one political party agreed with the top legislative leaders of an opposing political party and then lawmakers from both parties unanimously voted to support the compromise.
The agreement between Gov. Roy Cooper and legislative Democrats on the one side and Senate President Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore and legislative Republicans on the other ensures most of North Carolina’s 1.5 million schoolchildren will have a chance to return to in-person classes now that COVID-19 cases are declining and the pace of vaccinations against the coronavirus are ramping up.
Under Senate Bill 220, which Cooper signed into law on Thursday, school districts must now allow students in grades K-5 to return for in-person classes five days a week without social distancing restrictions by April. District can further decide whether students in middle and high school can return for in-person classes five days a week without distancing or continue to offer in-person classes for only a couple of days a week.
Like all good compromises, the agreement has something for both sides of the debate on the full return to in-person classes. Cooper, for example, can no longer close all schools as he did last March — something Republicans wanted. He can, however, close individual districts if COVID case counts start to increase.
While Democrats and Republicans in state government appear pleased with SB 220, not everyone is. The N.C. Association of Educators criticized the decision, saying it believes school districts not yet ready to resume in-person classes will be forced to. The NCAE also faults the bill for not strictly following current Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which recommend older students continue to socially distance from one another. Not unexpectedly, those critical of the NCAE like the right-leaning John Locke Foundation have said the educator group’s opposition was expected and “will hasten the NCAE’s descent into political irrelevancy.”
Laying aside the politics, SB 220 will require our area school districts to make changes to how they’re currently operating. While all have returned grades K-5 to in-person learning at least four days a week, none are currently offering it five days a week. And none obviously have been offering five-days-a-week learning in the middle or high schools because they’ve been unable to under Cooper’s past restrictions.
The school board in at least one area county, Camden County, has already decided to return all students in grades K-12 to in-person classes four days a week, keeping its “remote Wednesdays” in place.
It wasn’t immediately clear Friday how the district’s plan complies with Senate Bill 220’s apparent requirement for five days a week instruction in grades K-5. Camden Superintendent Joe Ferrell said his guidance for recommending the district stick with four days for all grades came from state Superintendent of Schools Catherine Truitt, who asked school superintendents statewide if they preferred in-person classes four or five days a week. He voted for four, he said. The State Board of Education apparently will make the final decision, he said.
Other school boards in the area are expected to discuss their district’s plans to comply with SB 220 at their upcoming meetings.
Obviously COVID-19 still remains a potential threat in our K-12 schools. But scientific data has consistently shown schools can safely resume in-person classes if the threat of transmitting the coronavirus in their community is low. That threat is declining in our area, with active COVID cases now under 15 in four area counties and only numbering 30 in Pasquotank, the county with the most. We trust state health officials’ assessment that schools can safely resume in-person classes for older students now that infection rates are falling statewide.
We’re still not back to normal, but resuming in-person classes is getting us closer. Now, if we can just cure our ailing political system that prevents reasonable compromises like this one, we’ll feel even much better.
— The Daily Advance