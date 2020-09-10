Last week Lynwood Winslow, Director of the Albemarle Chorale, announced to its membership that the Chorale will not be able to resume rehearsals this fall because of continuing concerns and restrictions stemming from Covid-19.
This, in turn, means the Chorale will not be able to bring audiences in the community their annual Christmas concerts, a Christmas tradition for many local music lovers.
While Winslow is hopeful to resume rehearsals in the spring, he assures his members and audiences that “When it is safe for us to rehearse and for our audiences to gather, we will be back.”
In the meantime, Winslow recommends that we all “keep singing wherever you are, even if it’s just in your head.”
The Albemarle Chorale is a group of 55 experienced singers from Edenton, Elizabeth City, and Hertford under the direction of Winslow and accompanied by Michael Morgan.
This group performs a repertoire of music ranging from classical to show tunes. The Chorale’s 2020 spring concerts were also canceled in response to coronavirus restrictions.
For the latest information about the Chorale, follow us on our Facebook page at Albemarle Chorale.