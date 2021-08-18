The Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Board of Directors will meet in the EC-Pasquotank Senior Center today at 8 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom today at 6 p.m. To access meeting, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the ARHS boardroom Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Pasquotank Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room at the Public Safety Building Tuesday at 7 p.m.