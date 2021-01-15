The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet in the Chowan Public Safety Center Tuesday at 6 p.m. Seating will be limited because of social distancing.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. For access info, email astallings@accog.org.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session on the J.P. Knapp Early College campus Thursday at 2:30 p.m. A work session will follow at 4 p.m. The regular meeting will follow at the Currituck Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Watch the live meeting on Mediacom Channel 18 on the mainland and at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.