...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Akshay Bhatia, of Wake Forest, is shown with the trophy after winning the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Golf Classic on The Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hertford. The annual EMPact Championship at Albemarle Plantation, formerly the Biggs Classic, will be held next week.
The annual EMPact Championship at Albemarle Plantation is coming up next week.
Formerly known as the Biggs Classic, the event will feature a week’s worth of golf at the Sound Golf Links.
Starting on Monday, there will be back-to-back days with with different Pro-Am tournaments and Wednesday will have events like a shootout, long drive contest and a million-dollar shot challenge.
Thursday begins the main event with the start of the three-day 2023 EmPat Championship at 7:30 a.m.
Upward of 120 professional golfers will be taking part in the GPro Empact Tour event with everybody playing 18 holes on the first day and another 18 holes on Friday.
When the first two rounds are done, only about 40 golfers will make the cut and continue to compete for the 54-hole championship on Saturday.
A golfer like Akshay Bhatia, who finished second in the PGA’s Puerto Rico Open a couple weeks ago and fourth in the Mexico Open, will be playing in a grouping with Jon Rhahm, who was the 2021 Biggs Classic winner.
The Rotary Club of Hertford is this year’s tournament charity. Money will be donated to it through a “Putting for Polio” event held on Sunday afternoon as the tournament begins.