Akshay Bhatia, of Wake Forest, is shown with the trophy after winning the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Golf Classic on The Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hertford. The annual EMPact Championship at Albemarle Plantation, formerly the Biggs Classic, will be held next week.

 The Daily Advance

The annual EMPact Championship at Albemarle Plantation is coming up next week.

Formerly known as the Biggs Classic, the event will feature a week’s worth of golf at the Sound Golf Links.