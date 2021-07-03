The Sound Links golf club at Albemarle Plantation is hosting this week's Tour Championship tournament for the Greensboro-based GPro Tour.
The tour's top 30 players this season are slated to be at Sound Links this week for a pro-am Tuesday and the championship tournament Wednesday and Thursday.
Randy Tetterton, a Plymouth native who has been superintendent of Sound Links for three years, said he believes it is prestigious for the course to be hosting the championship tournament for the small regional tour.
"I think it's a great thing," Tetterton said.
Sound Links annually hosts the Biggs Classic, a stop on the GPro Tour.
"The players love coming here," Tetterton said. They especially enjoy the hospitality and the way they are treated by club members, he said.
"And they say the course is always in excellent condition," he said.
Members volunteer in numerous ways to make sure the Biggs Classic — and this year also the GPro Championship — lives up to its reputation for hospitality.
"They do it all," Tetterton said of the volunteers.
Players stay in club members' homes during the tournament.
"They treat them like their own children," Tetterton said.
Some players become friends with their host family and request to stay with the same people year after year, he said.
The course maintenance crew has been extra busy the past week or so to ensure the course is in pristine condition for the tournament this week.
But Tetteron said that's also what they strive for day after day and week after week.
"We keep it like this all the time if we can." Tetterton said.
Tetterton said that about a week before a big tournament like this, crews increase the amount of mowing and rolling that they do.
In the run-up to the tournament they'll mow the fairways every day, he said. During a typical week, by comparison, the fairways are mowed twice a week and the greens every day.
"That's the only real difference is the frequency of mowing," Tetterton saiid. For this tournament they might even mow the greens twice a day, he added.
Rain was expected last weekend and Tetterton said that would be welcome. Even on tournament days a light rain shower early in the morning can be wonderful, he said.
The golf course crew includes six people. Tetterton said there are another nine or 10 folks on the general grounds crew at Albemarle Plantation and they also might help out this week. So as many as 16 people could be involved, he said.
Because of the high heat and humidity, crew members have been drinking lots of water all day long. Sprinklers have been making sure that the ground's thirst gets quenched as well.
Tetterton said the crew works hard and knows how to take care of the course.
"They love to work," he said.
Two nice things about the job, according to Tetterton, are the beautiful location — four of the course's 18 holes border Yeopim Creek and Albemarle Sound — and the friendly people.
He said the members at Sound Links are the friendliest, most supportive people he has ever known at a golf course.
And the members come out in droves to support the GPro players during a tournament, he said.