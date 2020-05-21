Thanks to annual fundraising efforts, the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club awards scholarships to graduating Pirates’ seniors.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, in late March applications were submitted to the Community Giving Committee for review. By teleconference the committee members selected seven deserving recipients from Perquimans High School who will receive $1,000 each.
Normally the recipients would have been introduced and honored at the Women’s club meeting held at the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse in May. This event was cancelled and each recipient was asked to write a brief statement and send a photo which will appear in the Plantation’s Soundings newsletter in June.
Following are highlights about the seven recipients:
Ordaz-Rios’ Goals
Claribel Ordaz-Rios has committed to UNC-Chapel Hill as an Honors Carolina student and proud to be a Tar Heel! She will be majoring in business administration with a minor in Spanish for the Professions. At submission of her application, Ordaz-Rios was ranked #1 in her class. She is a member of the National Beta Club and the National Society of High School Scholars.
Ordaz-Rios received the Virginian Pilot Scholastic Achievement Award, Hertford Rotary Student of the Month award, was named Perquimans Weekly’s Student of the Month for February, and has been on COA’s President’s List since grade 11. Ordaz-Rios will receive an Associate of Arts degree from COA in June.
Ordaz-Rios is a member of the Perquimans High School Soccer Team and an active participant in the school’s Lead Club. Currently, Ordaz-Rios has taken over the role of home schooling her siblings, but, if you happen to visit Cedar Stretch Farm to pick some strawberries you might find her working there.
Pirates’ Story
Elizabeth Story has decided on UNC at Chapel Hill and will major in Biology and minor in Spanish before applying to dental school either at UNC or ECU. Elizabeth’s goal is to become a Doctor of Dental Surgery and partner with the Christian Dental Society or Global Dental Relief to provide free dental care for people in need.
Story will graduate with high honors at Perquimans and also receive her Associate of Arts from COA. She is vice president of the Interact Club, secretary of Student Government Association and Director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Story has observed dental professionals at Banks/Howell Dentistry, assisted Fountain of life Missions in leading a children’s ministry in Ecuador, has been involved with the N.C. Senate Page program, volunteered with the Healthy Kids Running Series in Chesapeake and has participated in Rotary Youth Leadership. You can find Elizabeth hard at work at Story’s Seafood even though there’s only takeout.
Mallory’s Dreams
Atavia Mallory will attend UNC at Chapel Hill majoring in nursing, with her ultimate goal of becoming a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.
The late Dr. Martin Luther King has been very inspirational in Atavia’s dreams of giving back and helping others. She will receive both her diploma and an Associate of Arts degree from COA this spring. Mallory is currently the President of Lead Club and a member of the Beta Club, Interact Club and Small Gestures Club. She has received the Presidential Award, CRESIS Award, and is on both COA Dean’s List and President’s List.
O’Neal’s Plans
Jenna O’Neal, also a dual-enrolled honor student at COA and PCHS will attend UNC at Wilmington in the fall. Jenna’s field of study is TBD. She is the Co-President of both the Health Occupation Students of America and the Interact Club. Jenna serves as Secretary for the Student Government Association. Jenna is president of the National Technical Honor Society and Co-Captain on the cheerleading squad. She is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She attended the 4-H leadership Conference in Raleigh in 2019 and a YMCA Leadership Camp in 2016 and 2017.
O’Neal participated in the Accelerant Christian Fire Conference in Gatlinburg and volunteered at a clothing closet and Vacation Bible School at Hertford United Methodist Church. Through Educational Tours she visited Germany, Poland, Austria and the Czech Republic to expand her knowledge of the Holocaust. Jenna is an elected member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, Sigma Alpha Pi at COA. Need another reason to stop by Story’s Seafood? Jenna is a line cook at Story’s.
Jennings’ Hopes
Madison Jennings will begin her studies at Elizabeth City State University to complete pre-requisite courses necessary to transfer to UNC-Asheville to pursue a doctorate of pharmacy at the UNC-Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
Jennings is a first generation college student and recently completed the pharmacy tech program while also obtaining an Associate in Arts from COA. She has participated in Track and Cross Country at PCHS and is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success at COA.
Jennings has been on the Dean’s List and President’s List throughout her enrollment at COA. Madison hopes to work as a pharmacy tech to offset expenses for college. Currently she works part-time as a waitress and volunteers at Family Care Pharmacy.
Sawyer’s Skills
After graduation from PCHS and obtaining an Associate of Arts degree from COA this spring, Abigail Sawyer plans to attend East Carolina University. She will pursue a masters in English education. Upon completion of her studies, Abigail would like to return to Hertford and teach at PCHS and ultimately become a college professor at COA.
Sawyer is currently working at Captain Bob’s and Carolina Builders in Hertford, and, is a team member at Chick-fil-a in Elizabeth City. Abigail has volunteered at Chowan Animal Hospital and Meals on Wheels. Abigail has achieved academic excellence and placed 1st in the North-East Region at the N.C. State Competition for Veterinary Science. Sawyer was voted President of the prom committee at PCHS. Sadly, another event that had to be cancelled.
Sharber’s Path
Katelyn Sharber has overcome many obstacles that many of us have never had to face, yet lives her life full of joy. She realized at an early age that life can change in a blink of an eye. Surrounded by a loving and supportive community she has chosen East Carolina University and will be majoring towards a degree in Nursing.
Sharber feels this career choice will allow her to give back to her community and help others in need. Katelyn will be awarded college credits from COA aiding her in achieving this goal. Katelyn is currently the treasurer of the Beta Club and the Interact Club. She is a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a member of the Small Gestures Club.
Sharber is a leader of suicide awareness and has organized walks for the prevention of suicide. She has volunteered at Sentara Medical Center, Perquimans Req Dept., Food bank, FCA, and PBIS. Sharber has worked at Kathy’s Creations in EC. Try the cupcakes!!