The traditional arbiter of elite conservative opinion, the Wall Street Journal editorial page, is taking a lead mallet to the politics of Donald Trump. Most recently, former George W. Bush strategist Karl Rove plainly stated that a Republican Party loyal to Trump will “lose and lose and lose.” The Journal is hardly the Bulwark, or another “Never Trump” venture founded to oppose the Orange Autocrat. Instead, it’s a long-loyal outlet that’s begun to channel the disgust with Trump among Republicans who know what they’re doing.

This isn’t just about elite right-of-center opinion-makers. From donors to strategists to lobbyists on K Street, top Republicans seem to have reached the limits of their patience for the erratic ignoramus they long tolerated in return for a trillion-dollar tax cut. Why? Cold calculation. The fact is that Donald Trump has cost Republicans their expected victories two straight elections, following a cataclysmic 2018 midterm in which the party’s struggles flowed from Trump’s toxicity. Finally, after seven years, Republican party stalwarts are acting on the knowledge that Trump is bad for their party.

