For the most part, the blue-green algae that plagues the region’s waters during past summers had been in quarantine, but that changed in recent weeks as temperatures rose, blooms flourished and coves changed colors.
The algae infected familiar spots in June along the Chowan River but nowhere else until it popped up, relatively speaking, in Edenton Bay and the Albemarle Sound during Fourth of July weekend.
On July 1, the N.C. Division of Water Resources (DWR) issued an advisory urging the public to avoid contact with green or blue water, specifically in the Albemarle Sound and adjoining waterbodies, after receiving reports of discolored water observed in Edenton, Rocky Hock and Elizabeth City.
See the Chowan Herald’s Facebook page for a quick interview at Bertie Beach, a short hop from the Chowan River Bridge.
On that side of the river, green tea flowed up against the sandy beach on Sunday morning.
Meanwhile Monday morning, Edenton Bay looked relatively clear until past the first channel marker or so. Algae looks yellower this year, but there still are the familiar long green strands.
This does not mean that all the water between Chowan and Bertie beaches is green. Some places are a little more green than others, so the state has issued an advisory to exercise caution wherever the fish may be biting.
DWR staff are monitoring the blooms and have sent samples to the Water Sciences Section for analysis. DWR said in its advisory, cyanobacteria (bluegreen algae) blooms have been occurring in the area over the past few years. Some forms of cyanobacteria can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and animals.
State health officials encourage the public to avoid areas showing signs of an algae bloom. Algal blooms fluctuate based upon weather conditions and may move around collecting in coves and along shorelines.
Algal blooms are caused by too much nutrients in the water, mainly nitrogen and phosphorus, along with slow moving water and hot temperatures.
Chowan Edenton Environmental Group serves on front lines of the algae problem by gathering data and providing information about what’s happening.
“The blue-green algal blooms are a worldwide issue for freshwater streams, rivers and lakes generally caused by a combination of factors such as warmer temperatures, increased precipitation (run-off), and changes in land use. Some of the cells are able to make their own nitrogen when conditions are right. The CEEG is working collaboratively this summer with researchers at UNC-IMS, UNC-CH and NCSU to monitor the location of the blooms as well as to study other bloom factors. Watch our Facebook page for updates,” said Colleen Karl, who works alongside husband Steve to gather the data.
Meanwhile, across the river and through the woods, a new group of volunteer citizen scientists, Perquimans County Waterway Watch has been busy monitoring water quality this summer at five locations in the county. The group will collect water samples monthly through September to help identify potential nutrient hot spots that may contribute to poor water quality and algal blooms.
The Albemarle Resource Conservation and Development Council and Perquimans Soil and Water Conservation District are providing technical support. Perquimans County is providing funds for the program.
Mark Powell, a program and project management consultant with the Albemarle RC&D Council, offered some insight into the blue-green algae problem. He said algal blooms are increasing across the Albemarle region, but especially along the east side of the Chowan River from Arrowhead Beach south.
ARCD is working with Chowan-Edenton Environmental Group, Perquimans County Waterway Watch, Green Saves Green, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, county and town governments, state agencies, and universities to monitor water quality in creeks and rivers across the region, and to identify and address nutrient hotspots.
This effort, started in 2018, has identified a number of potential hotspot creeks. The partnership will continue to monitor these areas and implement projects to address the specific sources of nutrients.
Powell said it is important to remember that good water quality starts at home, and there a number of actions that residents may take to protect water quality and to fight algal blooms. The ARCD has extensive information on algal blooms on its website: albemarlercd.org/fighting-algal-blooms.html
State water quality and health officials recommend the following precautions to avoid the harmful effects of certain algae:
- Do not allow children or pets in or near water that appears bright green, blue, discolored or has visible surface film or scum. Anyone exposed should be washed with soap and clean water, including pets.
- If your child becomes ill after being in water where an algal bloom is occurring, seek medical care immediately. If your pet begins to stumble, stagger or collapse after being in a pond, lake or river, seek veterinary care immediately.
- Do not handle or touch large mats of algae and avoid handling, cooking or eating fish from waters with blooms.
To report a potential algal bloom contact the local DWR regional offices.
For more information on potential health effects from algal blooms, visit the N.C. Division of Public Health’s website.
To learn more about algal blooms in North Carolina, visit Division of Water Resources.