The following are letters to Santa penned by Perquimans County schoolchildren:
Ms. Blackley’s 3rd-grade class
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Pop Its, Nerf Gun, Hot Wheels, football and a water bottle.
— Brycen
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Lego Bracelet, American Girl Dress, a Barbie doll, nail polish, and stuffed animals.
— Kendall
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for LED lights, a Gaming Mini Fridge, Pokémon cards and candy.
— Levi
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for stuffed animals, Shopkins and Fidgets.
— Willow
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Fidgets, Hot Wheels and books.
— Ethan
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for a makeup kit, nail polish and a bracelet making kit.
— Daniyah
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for a Nerf Gun, a soccer ball, a football, Hot Wheels and Slime.
— Ayden
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Rainbow Pop It, Fidget Spinners, Squishes, Squishmellows and a Nerf Gun.
— Alyssa
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Fidgets, Hatchimals, Bop It, books and Barbies.
— Natalie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for wireless headphones, Pop Its, Pop Tubes, Fidget Cube, and a water bottle.
— Legacy
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Barbie Dream House, Barbie dolls, Pop Its, and a American Girl Doll.
— Alexis
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Fidgets, Pokemon cards and a water bottle.
— Gage
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for wireless headphones and a football.
— Jeffery
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Hot Wheels and a drone.
— Aiden
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Pop Its, a makeup kit and nail polish.
— Azaila
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for a water bottle, new shoes, Slime and a Fidget Box.
— Trinity
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Silly String, books, Slime and Fidgets.
— Nyah
Ms. Benge’s 3rd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Pokemon cards, Fidgets, and a Nerf Gun.
— Tristen
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for a camera, Fidgets, and a LOL Doll.
— Ashtyn
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for a stress ball, Fidgets, Dough Ball and a Fidget Box.
— Kinzlee
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for baseball cards, Garmin dog collars and Chapter books.
— Quinton
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Pop Its, Hot Wheels, and a Gaming Mini Fridge.
— Michael
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I would like a Hatchimal, Pokemon cards, a camera and Fidgets.
— Annaleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Fidgets, a Roblox Card, and a Dog Stuffed Animal.
— Aiyana
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Pokemon cards, Chapter Books and a Pokemon T-shirt.
— Shirley
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for baseball cards, Pokemon cards, a basketball and a football.
— Brantley
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Hatchimals, a Fidget Pack, a volleyball and volleyball net, crafts and paint, and a guitar.
— Ava
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Pokemon cards, a Nerf Gun and Fidget toys.
— Chance
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Pop Its, Fidgets, a Pokemon book, a doll, and a LOL Doll.
— Alayziah
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for a new case for my glasses, Pop Its, Fidgets, a basketball, and basketball cards.
— Abigail
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Hot Wheels, Minecraft books, Pokemon cards, and a soccer ball.
— Ethan
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for Pokemon cards, a Pokemon hoodie, and Chapter books.
— Brady
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I have listened well and worked hard in school and I’ve been helpful at home.
For Christmas, I wish for an RC Plane, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books, and Pokemon cards.
— Joseph
Mrs. Jethro & Mrs. Rodriguez 3rd Grade classes
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help Abigail and hold a door.
My Christmas wishes are: a Nintendo Switch and a Hoverboard. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Star
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: being good at school and being good to my family.
My Christmas wishes are Magic Pixies and an OMG doll. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Belle
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I held the door for a lot of people and I helped my teacher.
My Christmas wishes are: a Lot of fidgets and an iPad Pro Max. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, McKinley
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom and help my dad.
My Christmas wishes are: a robot and a toy boat. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Benjamin
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help people and do extra chores.
My Christmas wishes are: my family to have a good Christmas and to get a new trampoline. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my friends and help my sisters.
My Christmas wishes are: Nintendo Switch and Minecraft disc. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I said something nice to my brother. I said, “Thank you.”
My Christmas wishes are: an Nintendo Switch and games for an Nintendo Switch. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Quinn
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Being nice to my sister and working hard.
My Christmas wishes are: a lot of Pop Its and to visit Santa. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Addison
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help with game night.
My Christmas wishes are: a guitar. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help someone and help clean the classroom.
My Christmas wishes are: a puppy and any kind of board game. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Abigail.
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help some people and be kind.
My Christmas wishes are: To become a member of prodigy and to get a pug and hamster. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Airlie
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my brother and help my mom around the house.
My Christmas wishes are some new shirts. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Klaryssa
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: clean up and share the toys.
My Christmas wishes are: A new little car and some Mini-Brands. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: one time I gave a homeless person a dollar and helped with my baby brother.
My Christmas wishes are: a bow and arrow and American Girl Doll things. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Ariel
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my friend up and play with my friends a lot.
My Christmas wishes are: Robux and Legos. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Colt
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Hold a door open and helped somebody up.
My Christmas wishes are: a baseball bat and baseballs. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped a person down the street and I played with my little brother, Asher. He’s 2 years old.
My Christmas wishes are: a phone and money. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Avery B
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help someone up and help clean up.
My Christmas wishes are: the I Survived series and a model of the Hindenburg. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Avery W
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my grandma with the dishes and try to help my mom cook dinner.
My Christmas wishes are: fake nails to put on my short nails and a new bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Raelan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I did my homework and I helped somebody who fell down get up.
My Christmas wishes are: a new rifle and a pellet gun. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Ethan J
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door for people and used my manners.
My Christmas wishes are: a bat and bat bag. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I gave my sister candy and I shared my toys with her. My Christmas wishes are: Goo Jit Zu toys. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Getting up early and being nice to others.
My Christmas wishes are: LOL Dolls and Rainbow High Dolls. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Jasmine
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom and make her feel better and kiss my brother before we go to sleep. My Christmas wishes are: a skateboard and a new bunk bed. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Kyleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I made my mom better and made my dad better.
My Christmas wishes are: an OMG doll and a stuffed fox. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Isabelle
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help mom and be nice to Airlie.
My Christmas wishes are: a dog and Slime. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Penny
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I have been good at home and at school.
My Christmas wishes are a VR headset and a phone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Gabe
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my sister with some of her work and helped my mom clean.
My Christmas wishes are: to go skiing and visit the mountains. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Russell
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my parents around the house and picked up trash around my neighborhood.
My Christmas wishes are: a tablet and 5 Mini Brands. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Leah
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom with her toe and I help my grandpa.
My Christmas wishes are: a phone and a Play Station. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Lane
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: hold the door for someone and be caring toward my mom.
My Christmas wishes are: snow and to have a good Christmas. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Travis
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: picked up a ladies cane and held the door. I wanted to give the homeless man money.
My Christmas wishes are: A VR with Blade and Sorcery, and money because we are poor and a dog that looks like an Oreo. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Gage
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped someone who fell down and I helped one of my friends who is small.
My Christmas wishes are: a Play Station 5 and a Warriors Blackstar Plushie. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Zavier
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom cook and helped my friend.
My Christmas wishes are: my own kitten and a Warriors Jayfeather Plushie. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Abigail
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: gone to the beach and made new friends.
My Christmas wishes are: peace on Earth and a Schleich Horse Club Barn. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: bringing candy to my sister and doing my homework.
My Christmas wishes are: an iPad with a pen and an electric guitar. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Braelynn
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: made my bed and completed my homework right when I got home from school.
My Christmas wishes are: Money and to be able to fly. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Nathan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I got an “A” in school and held the door for my classmates.
My Christmas wishes are: an Apple iPhone and $9,999. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Lillyana
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: taken care of my brothers and been kinda nice to my friends.
My Christmas wishes are: Slime and shoes and a 4-wheeler. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Aziah
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I gave my mom $50 and I have got green on my behavior log all year.
My Christmas wishes are: A Go Kart and $150. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Bryan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped a friend and was nice to my mom.
My Christmas wishes are: a personal computer and a bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Jamias
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: at school I helped my friend when they got hurt and I helped my sister find her glasses at my house.
My Christmas wishes are: A German shepherd stuffed animal and Fidget Spinner. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Peyton
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my dog learn to catch and do spelling words with Brodie.
My Christmas wishes are: for my sister to come home from college and It Creeps books. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Emily
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help people and clean the house.
My Christmas wishes are: a PlayStation 5 and a 4-wheeler. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Julian
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I was kind and I shared.
My Christmas wishes are: Cutie Cuts and a horse toy that dances. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Violet
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped out my friends and helped my mom, too.
My Christmas wishes are: A Nintendo and Pokemon, very powerful cards. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Tristen
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I have tried to play with my little brother and be nice to everyone.
My Christmas wishes are: magnet balls and a PlayStation 4. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Colby
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: cleaned my room and cleaned the table.
My Christmas wishes are: Dirt bike and a PlayStation 5. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped people and been nice.
My Christmas wishes are: PlayStation 4 games and a PlayStation 5. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped my friend get up when she fell. I asked her if she was OK. Also, my friend was upset because she was sitting on the bench and no one was playing with her. So I asked her if she wanted to play with me.
My Christmas wishes are: a tablet/gift and scooter/gift. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Genieve
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I held the door and I helped my grandma.
My Christmas wishes are: I wish my dog Dixie was alive and healthy and I wish for peace. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Alyssa
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped my friends and my mom.
My Christmas wishes are: a Feed and Grow Fish Game, and a ferret. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Jayce
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my cousin up and helped my mother out around the house.
My Christmas wishes are: makeup and doll babies. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Zion
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: cleaned my room and held the door.
My Christmas wishes are: a phone and a Hoverboard. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, David
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door and played with my friends.
My Christmas wishes are: a baby doll and a dog. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Emely
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door and helped my mom.
My Christmas wishes are: new Switch controllers and new phone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Mykhi
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: held the door and took trash out.
My Christmas wishes are: a phone and a bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Kyreem
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped a friend who was being bullied and was kind to my friends.
My Christmas wishes are: a Silicone Baby and an iPhone 7. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Korea
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped the teacher and helped out at home.
My Christmas wishes are: a PlayStation 5 and a violin. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Cian
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Helped the teacher and helped my dad.
My Christmas wishes are: a unicorn and a bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Isabell
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Helped my mom and grandma take out the trash and shopped with my mom at Walmart.
My Christmas wishes are: binoculars and a telescope. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Derek
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I picked up a Desk Pet Dome and played with my big sister.
My Christmas wishes are: a smartphone and a smartwatch. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Sean
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: being good to Mr. Spaugh and being kind.
My Christmas wishes are: a Hoverboard and Popits. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Donnell
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: eat nuts and be good.
My Christmas wishes are: games and Laser Tag and Hoverboard and JJBA PlayStation 4 game and a PlayStation 4. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Zhea’Onnah
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help Mommy and help Ginny.
My Christmas wishes are: an Nintendo Switch and Figites. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Listening to my teachers and my parents, and being very helpful.
My Christmas wishes are: a Hoverboard and Pokemon (let’s go EEVEE!), and an Nintendo Switch video game. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Blake
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help parents put away close and cleaned my house.
My Christmas wishes are: a drone and a Hoverboard. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Kaden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: picked up someone’s pet dome for them and played with my sister.
My Christmas wishes are: a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and A Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Sean
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped my Mom make progat and giving my Mom and Riche a present.
My Christmas wishes are: to see my Brahre and a BB gun. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Lane
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I’ve been nice and I’ve helped.
My Christmas wishes are: a new electric scooter and and a dirt bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Zachary
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help mom with things that she needs and help others with things that they need.
My Christmas wishes are: a blue Rainbow Doll and a Hoverboard. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Eden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: clean house and help my parents put away clothes.
My Christmas wishes are: a Hoverboard and an iPhone 11. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Kaden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped out and played in a nice way.
My Christmas wishes are: a smartwatch and a tablet. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Hazel
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped a teacher open a door and helped a classmate up when he fell out his seat.
My Christmas wishes are: Batman Legos and an Nintendo Switch. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Michael
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: been good at school helping others and helping at the house.
My Christmas wishes are: a PlayStation 5 and Razor with mod tires. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom with her project and give a present to my mom and Riehe.
My Christmas wishes are: a Hoverboard and a BB gun. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Lane