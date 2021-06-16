With the Fourth of July just a few weeks away, I have been thinking often of Dave Alvin’s “Fourth of July” and taking every chance I have to listen to it.
Dave Alvin is little known outside of his niche fan base, but he’s one of those great Texas troubadour performers in the vein of Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Jerry Jeff Walker, Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle and whoever it is you’re thinking about now and wondering how in the world I could have left them out.
Alvin’s music is difficult to characterize, though if I had to place it within a single genre I would call it country rock. On at least one occasion he has described his own music as really, really loud folk music.
I kind of like his take, both because it comes directly from the man himself and because it contains more than a kernel of truth.
Certainly his music is loud most of the time. But it doesn’t have to be loud in order to work. Earlier this week I heard a version of “Fourth of July” performed with just two acoustic guitars and two voices — three musicians in all.
The stripped-down version was entirely authentic, not losing any of its intensity due to the absence of electric guitars and drums.
On the other hand, the electric guitar jams are a highlight of many of the live versions of the song.
But that’s part of the genius. He manages to make the song work on many different levels. It’s hard to tell someone what it’s about because it’s about unending love and devotion, recognizing the ways you have failed those you love, and being annoyed because you want to have fun on a warm summer day and someone you love is too angry or sad — or both — to join you in that simple quest.
And yet it’s also a straight-ahead celebration of the festive atmosphere of the Fourth of July holiday and the fireworks, social gatherings and upbeat mood that can make it such an exciting time.
And of course, in Texas where Alvin’s from and in North Carolina where I’m from, the Fourth of July is also very hot and very humid.
It’s hard to understand how a single song can be a sad love song, a prayer, and a frenetic romp toward party time all at once.
But there it is.
Alvin himself has noted that the song can be heard either as a breakup song or as communicating a resolve to work through the rough patch and stay together.
That’s the kind of ambiguity most of us feel most of the time about most things. And in the meantime we find ways to enjoy life in all its ambiguous messiness.
As the holiday continues to draw near I’ll continue to be energized by this song and look forward to hot dogs, watermelon and fireworks.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.