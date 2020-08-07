Donald Trump campaigned on his self-proclaimed “business prowess,” with a promise to help small businesses and bring back manufacturing to the rust belt. But he has done neither. Instead, he has governed as the con man he is — a smash-and-grab thief. His promises have not been kept. Mexico has not paid for his wall. Manufacturing has not returned.
Our country is at the breaking point — millions out of work, many families destitute, in danger of homelessness. Our economic situation is dire, We have the highest debt we have had since World War II. It sits now at $26.5 trillion. This amounts to $80,422 for every man, woman and child in this country. In June, our debt was 123% of gross domestic product. We are at a dangerous tipping point.
Trump’s Paycheck Protection Plan, was structured so that banks were paid based on the size of the loan, so they had little incentive to make small loans. The program was a windfall for businesses with up to 500 employees per location. The big boys went to the head of the line, leaving little for small businesses.
Companies owned by public personalities like Kanye West and Reese Witherspoon got funding. So did anti-tax advocate Grover Norquist and private equity funds. Several business ventures connected to Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, cashed in. But the people who really needed the money, restaurants and beauty shops and other community businesses not owned by the Trump family, were shut out. Like Trump’s “tax reform” plan, the program showered gains on his own companies and his wealthy friends, but gave only small, marginal gains to the rest of us.
Ryan Cullen, a Cincinnati investment adviser who voted for Trump in 2016, won’t do so again. “We cannot withstand another four years of Trump’s divisiveness, corruption, hatred and poor policymaking,” he said. Pennsylvania restaurant owner Scott Richardson says he was paying $1,800 for an Affordable Care Act exchange plan for his family before Trump. Now he is paying $4,000 for himself and his wife. Richardson says, “Trump’s business prowess is as fictitious as a degree from Trump University.”
Opened by Trump in 2005, Trump University was closed in 2011 after multiple fraud investigations. Students were promised get-rich-quick guidance from the Donald himself, who never showed up, and inside secrets to real estate success that would give them a roadmap to wealth. Just as Trump himself did! Except, he didn’t. He sold himself and his “real estate investment course” as the poor man’s road to riches.
But these were not people who inherited $400 million from daddy. These were people desperate to find a pathway to wealth, and they were charged whatever the Trump’s investigator determined they could bear. Their applications for the course required net worth statements. If they had cash value with their life insurance, they were encouraged to cash it in, or they could borrow from the bank or their retirement, because, of course, they were on the path to riches! Only, they weren’t.
Some paid $1,500 for a single course; some paid $35,000 for multiple courses, but none of them got what they were paying for. They were scammed, just as voters were scammed in 2016, and for the same reason — they were desperate for a change in their lives and willing to believe, to the point of absurdity, Trump’s promises. And the change they got was the same that we got after the 2016 election: a downward spiral into a mountain of debt.
And what was Trump’s response? “I don’t care.” When it came to court, Trump was ordered to pay $25 million to his former students, 5,000 of whom he said were all liars. He said the judge was out to get him, and the prosecutor was a “dopey loser on a witch hunt.”
It’s the same denial of responsibility he has made to the disaster that is coronavirus. “I don’t take any responsibility at all,” he said, even though he had been warned, briefed, and counseled to prepare the country, and did not. “It will be gone when the weather warms,” he said. “It will be like a miracle.“ But it wasn’t gone and there is no miracle. The rapid spread of the virus this summer is astonishing.
More and more, Trump reminds me of a snake-oil salesman. He would do well at the back end of a wagon telling people his little bottles of “elixir” would cure whatever ails them — as long as he could hightail it out of town before they could tar and feather him. That’s essentially what he did in 2016. We now have the opportunity to metaphorically tar and feather him in November. For the sake of this country, we must.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.