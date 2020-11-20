The election is over, and the American people have spoken. The result is not reproof of the Republican Party so much as a repudiation of Donald Trump. And true to form, Trump is crying foul over what is probably the most carefully watched and documented and transparent election in history.
Some of Trump’s sycophants and enablers are, of course, falling right in line to agree that something must be wrong, because Trump lost by a healthy margin — both in popular votes and in the Electoral College. Sacre bleu!
One of Trump’s favorite public excusers is talking up Trump for 2024. But Trump is finished. Most Americans are sick to death of his constant erratic and aberrant behavior. Many Republican members of Congress in fact are breathing a sigh of relief that they no longer have to fear Trump’s ire — his abuse and retribution against anyone who does not fall at his feet or accidentally missteps. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent statements indicate he is paranoid about not saying or doing anything that might upset Trump. It has been a fearful time.
But most of us are just breathing a sigh of relief. Trump shattered long-held traditions and norms, the sum of which has put our democracy in danger. David Montgomery, of the Daily 202, made a list of the 20 biggest insults Trump has committed against our country. They include personally profiting from official business; not releasing tax returns; refusing oversight; interfering in Department of Justice investigations; abusing the presidential appointment power; coarsening presidential discourse; politicizing the military, diplomacy and foreign policy; attacking judges; undermining intelligence agencies; abusing the pardoning power; using government resources for partisan ends; contradicting scientists; and undermining faith in our free and fair elections.
The Guardian says Trump’s election loss presents “A fresh start for America .... The American people have chosen decency over dysfunction, fact over fiction, truth over lies and empathy over cruelty” and that we must “fix a broken healthcare system, repair global alliances, address wealth inequality and corrosive racial bias.”
And now Trump is refusing to recognize that he lost. Aides around him are afraid to tell him. He sends lawyers off willy-nilly to file baseless lawsuits. He has told department heads that they are not to talk to or cooperate with anyone on President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.
Trump has also refused the Biden transition team funds to prepare for the incoming administration and is denying Biden access to intelligence information.
He has also refused to relay the congratulations to President-elect Biden from foreign leaders. One pictures a 3-year-old in short pants throwing a fit in the grocery store.
Last week he decimated the leadership at the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security and the USAID. He fired the top administrator of the agency that safeguards nuclear weapons and a top climate scientist. Next week, it’s likely to be the Department of Justice, the CIA and the FBI that will feel his wrath.
Because everyone knows it can’t be his failure: It must be the fault of the military, the intelligence agencies and the courts. All to save face because he cannot accept that he lost the election.
How Trump got in the presidency to start with is a puzzle to me. He is not a good Republican: He is an ignorant, racist bully and a boor using the Republican Party to further his own ends. One insider says he’s holed up in the White House trying to figure out how to monetize his loss. He owes $400 million to Russian financiers and he is planning on speaking fees and another book to generate income from his loss.
COVID-19 infections in America, meanwhile, are reaching more than 150,000 per day, and there is a catastrophic shortage of hospital beds in the Midwest. But Trump does not address the issue of the pandemic that has killed almost a quarter-of-a-million Americans. He doesn’t care. The only thing important to Trump is Trump.
The Bible says that Satan walks among us — that he can take physical form and sometimes he appears in the guise of a man. 1 Peter 5:8 warns: “Your enemy the Devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” Those who choose to support Trump, take heed.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.