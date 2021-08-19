Having served in law enforcement for 40 years, I have always been fascinated by those who influenced the Western U.S. to be known as the “Wild West.” As a child, playing sheriff against bad guys, cowboys against Indians with cap pistols, watching TV westerns, movies, and Dragnet influenced me to become a law enforcement officer when I grew up. To me, this was America: good against evil, good guys against bad guys.
During an interview for “Unforgiven” stars Clint Eastwood and Gene Hackman commented that in the film, “the bad guys were not all that bad and the good guys not all that good.” The same could be said for our frontier Wild West days.
Many of those who lived on the western frontier were the same. Outlaws and gunslingers who were wanted for crimes in other jurisdictions became sheriffs in other jurisdictions where they had no personal history. That was a way of life during that period.
When the Civil War ended, many young men found their way of life was gone. Their homes were left in ruins, land confiscated by carpetbaggers when new taxes could not be paid. All or most of their family members were dead or missing. So many headed west, hoping for a fresh start.
In the West, these men worked prospecting for rich ore, skinning buffalo, or herding cattle. Those able to draw pistols faster than most became either gunslingers, outlaws, lawmen, or sometimes all three. Before becoming outlaws, the leading members of the Dalton Gang — brothers, Grat, Bob, and Emmett — were lawmen.
During the era of westward expansion, law enforcement in the West was conducted by locally appointed sheriffs, deputies, militias and constables, many of whom, like the former gunfighters and gamblers Doc Holiday and Wyatt Earp, had lived on both sides of the law.
The first sheriff in America is believed to have been Captain William Stone, appointed in 1634 for the Shire of Northampton in the colony of Virginia. The first elected sheriff was William Waters in 1653 in the same shire. The word “shire” was used in many of the colonies before the word “county” replaced it.
There were many sheriffs in the early West, and a few did not live up to the badge standards they wore. As a result, some sheriffs were indicted for abuse of power, drunkenness or corruption. However, the vast majority served with courage and distinction. Besides gun skills, outlaws and law officers had one key trait in common: they were willing to risk their lives.
1881 was a momentous year for western law enforcement officers. Sheriff Pat Garret killed Billy the Kid, an outlaw wanted for more than 21 murders. And Deputy Marshal Wyatt Earp and his brothers gunned down the Clantons in a showdown at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona. The following year, 1882, Jesse James was shot in the back by Robert Ford, ending the career of an outlaw gang that terrorized the Wild West for over 10 years.
The U.S. Attorney General appointed U.S. Marshals but residents of the county elected sheriffs. City councils could choose a marshal. After that, deputies, constables, rangers, and peace officers were often hired by superior officers.
Vigilante justice in the Wild West had its place in western frontier history. Vigilantes are members of a self-appointed group of citizens who undertake law enforcement in their community without legal authority, typically because the legal agencies are thought to be inadequate.
The sudden rush to California in 1849 was something new in America. The population rose much faster than the local authorities’ ability to deal with the problems the gold-seekers (nearly all men) brought with them. These were perfect conditions for vigilante justice to arise.
In the gold camps, hundreds of men lived and worked side by side, fearing that the gold they found might be stolen. When they discovered a thief, they often created ad hoc courts. The punishment was usually flogging or banishment, but the offender was hanged if the offense was more serious. Despite the rise of vigilante justice, the mining camps moved as promptly as they could to formalize legal institutions, create courts, and elect sheriffs.
In 1863, Bannack, a remote community in the Montana territory, was plagued by a gang of notorious outlaws who attacked gold convoys and stagecoaches, seizing property and killing travelers. The citizens of Bannack, and those of the nearby settlement of Alder Gulch, created a vigilante committee on their own. They discovered that the leader of this vicious gang was their own sheriff, Henry Plummer, who had been elected in 1863-64.
Plummer was an odd character with many sides. He was extremely hot-tempered, and had shot and killed several men in barroom brawls over the years.
Originally from Maine, Plummer had made a fortune in the California gold rush and been a successful businessman before being sent to San Quentin prison for murder. He was released after winning an appeal, however, by claiming he had killed his victim in self-defense.
After his release, Plummer migrated to Montana, made a good impression on the local people, and was elected sheriff.
The Montana vigilantes who organized to oppose Sheriff Plummer acted in broad daylight. They seized one of Plummer’s gang members, George Ives, and questioned him at an outdoor trial that lasted three days. Despite icy winter weather, the trial was attended by hundreds of local gold miners.
At the end of the trial, Plummer was immediately hanged. The committee went on to round up the other gang members, lynching 20 men in January 1864.
Another Montana vigilante committee, led by Granville Stuart and known as Stuart’s Stranglers, hunted down cattle rustlers across the territory. One of the territory’s wealthiest ranchers, Stuart was enraged by the theft of a prized stallion and 35 cattle. His vigilantes killed a large number of thieves, variously estimated at between 20 and 100.
Nine men died in one incident, the Battle of Bates Point in 1884. Stuart’s men set fire to a cabin where the rustlers were sheltering, then shot them down as they emerged from the flames. He later justified his ruthless approach to law and order in the book “Forty Years on the Frontier.” He nonetheless retained a reputation for being one of Montana’s leading pioneer citizens. President Grover Cleveland would go to name Stuart the state’s ambassador to Uruguay and Paraguay.
In the “Wild West,” there were no background investigations or training for law enforcement officers. Today, our law enforcement officers are educated, well trained, and dedicated to protecting and serving their communities.
Police officers enter the profession not for the money but with a high sense of morale to protect and serve their communities. Candidates for police officers undergo extensive background investigations.
In larger departments, they undergo psychological screenings and polygraph examinations. Then, they enter police training academies where training lasts for months. While in these academies, recruits undergo rigorously structured schedules involving many topics, including the use of firearms.
After recruits graduate, the training continues. They work with a field training officer during on-the-job training before working alone. Police officers undergo annual refresher training and semi-annual firearms retraining. Ninety-nine percent of all police officers live up to their oath of office to protect and serve their community.
Matthew 5:9 states, “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.” God bless and protect all of our law enforcement officers.
Keith Throckmorton, a Perquimans County resident, retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.