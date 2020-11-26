John Rodgers, Elizabeth City, was grand winner of this year’s Hertford’s American Legion Post 126 annual Veterans Day post fundraiser.
Rodgers took home the top cash prize of $1,132.
Four others also received cash prizes from this year’s all cash raffle fundraiser which netted the Post half of the $4,530 of ticket sales.
“In the past, this annual fundraiser consisted of various equipment type items and gift certificates for services from merchants throughout the local area,” Post Commander Rick Caporale related. “However, with the current pandemic situation and affect on our local businesses we elected to just go with a cash fundraiser raffle.”
Other winners were: Jarvis Abbott, Elizabeth City, $679.50; Darrell McKinney, Elizabeth City, $226.50;; Jim Colyer, Hertford, $113.25; and Mike Ellis, Elizabeth City, $113.25. Ellis, a Post 126 member, donated his winnings back to the post.
“We certainly appreciate the support from people in the local area, with our fundraiser,” Commander Caporale said.
Caporale said canceling Veterans Day Service was tough, but a flag retirement ceremony was held.
“Having to cancel our regular Veterans Day Observance was a disappointment,” he said. “We did hold a Post Flag Retirement on Veterans Day at the Post, in a way to honor our veterans. More than 180 flags were retired in the formal ceremony.”
This was followed by the official drawing of our cash raffle winners. Monies raised will go to support veteran programs and youth programs of the American Legion and help keep our doors open during the coming year.