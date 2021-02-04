N.C. Cooperative Extension, Dairy ASA Ashley Robbins will be hosting a webinar today, February 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m. titled “Anaerobic Digester Systems for North Carolina Farms.”
This webinar is for North Carolina dairy, swine, and poultry producers and contractors interested in learning about opportunities for anaerobic digesters. It takes a lot of waste to power a digester so come and learn how even small operations can join forces with other operations to make it work! Please bring your questions for the question and answer session at the end of the webinar.
The speakers include Dr. Mahmoud Sharara, Extension Specialist Bio and Ag Engineering; Gus Simmons, Director of Bioenergy Cavanaugh; and Shannon Baucom, Independent Consultant for Biogas Systems.
Topics Include:
Science behind anaerobic digesters
- Variability of digesters – dairy waste, swine waste, poultry waste, food waste, human waste
- Commercial perspectives and installation of anaerobic digesters
- Impact of digesters on farm management and permitting
- Economics of anaerobic digesters
Once you register you will receive a confirmation email that will have the link and passcode to get into the Zoom meeting. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anaerobic-digester-systems-for-nc-farms-tickets-135337210239