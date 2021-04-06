Cary is the only city in North Carolina that’s home to any billionaires, and three live there, according to a company that offers analysis and commentary for investors.
There are nearly 2,400 people worldwide whose individual net worth exceeds $1 billion — and more than one-quarter of them live in the U.S. All told, there are over 250 cities and towns across the country that at least one of the world’s ultra wealthy calls home.
The three billionaires who live in Cary have a combined net worth of $15 billion. Of Cary residents with a minimum 10-figure net worth, James Goodnight is the wealthiest, worth an estimated $6.5 billion.
To determine the city in every state with the most billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. compiled data from Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list.
Data on residency and net worth came from the list, which is updated every five minutes to reflect changes in stock prices and private company valuations.