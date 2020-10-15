Angel Tree Inspires Holiday Spirit

Angel Tree has a new home this season.
Laura’s United Hairlines and Hertford Printing and Signs will be hosting the Angel Tree for Perquimans County Social Services this year.
The ultimate goal of the Angel Tree program is to get new toys and clothing into the hands of needy children during the holiday season.
Social services began accepting applications on October first for children 12 and under whose parents may need help getting gifts for the children this year.
“Due to so many job losses and layoffs because of Covid 19 we are expecting the number of families in need to be higher than it has in past years,” said Becky Ward, a key organizer for the Angel Tree project.
Located inside of Laura’s United Hairlines, the Angel Tree was put up on Monday, Oct. 12. Those wishing to help families in need may come to the salon and choose an angel to gift or they may call over the phone and select a child.
“We realize that many are concerned with social distancing,” Ward said. “Therefore, we are offering an over the phone option where a person can choose an angel, order a gift online and have it delivered straight to the salon from the comfort of their homes while never jeopardizing their health.”
A social work student at Elizabeth City State University, Ward explained how she and others were given five human service hours for our Social Work Practice class. Ward contacted Susan Chaney at Perquimans County DSS to see if there was a way for me to volunteer hours.
“During our discussion of places to go to do my hours, we found that we had a mutual appreciation for the power of the angel tree and what it means to needy families,” Ward said. “The director mentioned that the group that usually does the Angel Tree was unable to do the angel tree this year as they usually had in the past. With covid taking so many jobs in the community I thought how necessary it would be this year because we would have so many new families having a hard time or harder time this Christmas.”
Ward called Laura Layton and Angela Jernigan at Laura’s Unites Hairlines where she works as well as Sarah Mathis-Weeks at Hertford Printing and Signs and together agreed that they would take on the challenge.
Ward said she picked up the first 18 applications with Christmas gift requests from needy families from DSS Friday and she will go each Friday to pick up more requests until the group reaches its goal of 125 children with a Christmas wish this year. DSS is currently accepting applications from needy families with gift requests for children 12 and under.
“I have tried to do my best to make it as easy as possible for Perquimans County residents to choose a child to gift,” Ward said. “They can call the salon and request a child, choose a gift from the Amazon list I made available on Laura’s united hairlines Facebook page, or come into the salon and choose a child from the tree. We understand that many donors may be concerned about public interaction and fear catching covid. This is why I am trying to give no contact options.”
So far, Ward said their were six bicycle requests in the first 18 applications.
“This is the reason I have decided to put the tree up early,” she said. “I want to give donors as much time as may be needed to save for a gift. I want more than anything for these children to get their Christmas wish this year. After all, they have struggled through so much in 2020 being removed from schools, dealing with virtual learning, and being forced to deal with problems they are not old enough to have to deal with yet.”