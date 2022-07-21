TODAY
Food pantry
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Helping hand for pets
The Animal Lovers Assistance League will give a presentation on “How to be a Helping Hand for Dogs and Cats” for YMCA campers in grades 4-6 at 130 Community Way, Barco, at 2 p.m. In addition to a video, the presentation will include live animals and how to care for them; how to provide for their needs; and how to stay safe around them. Contact: Ginger Sikes at 252-232-3696.
Flanders Show
The Pasquotank NAACP will host a screening of “The Laura Flanders Show: The Forgotten Coup, January 6th & The Small Town Americans on the Frontlines of Democracy,” at Arts of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City at 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Flea Market
The Saturday Morning Live Flea Market will be held on Church Street in Hertford from 8 a.m. to noon.
Waterfront Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event features vendors.
SUNDAY
Shiloh VBS
Shiloh Baptist Church will host its Treasured VBS, Vacation Bible School, Sunday through Friday, July 29, for kids ages 3 through 6th grade from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day. A light supper will be provided. Youth will take part in a backpacks for Appalachian Coalfields Ministry. Contact: 336-4280 or 619-6629.
MONDAY
EC Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Dana Rabon, managing director of DRCG Properties LLC, developer of the Harbor Centre, will discuss her plans for the WaterWorks building.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host free computer classes on Excel 2 Monday, July 25; PowerPoint on Tuesday; email Wednesday; and one-on-one computer help Thursday, July 28. All classes are at 4 p.m.
Waterfront film
The 1998 film “What Dreams May Come” will be screened at Mariners’ Wharf Park as part of the Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever happens first.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on the theme “Ahoy, Me Hearties” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A program “Pirates Ahoy” for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Economic mobility
The ncIMPACT Initiative at the UNC School of Government, Elizabeth City State University and the Albemarle Commission will host a town hall event to “highlight innovations leading to economic mobility” in Room 117 at the K.E. White Center at 3 p.m. Attendees asked to register by July 22. Register at bit.ly/ECSUevent.
Harvest Christian VBS
Harvest Christian Fellowship Church will host Vacation Bible School, Wednesday through Friday at 765 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly. The program is open to everyone pre-school age to adult. Call: 252-331-7008.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at South Mills Ruritan Club from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
River City Campers
River City Campers will meet at Taylor’s Oak restaurant in Camden at 6 p.m. Contact: Jack Ward at 333-6221.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Currituck County governmental complex from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Kitchen Science
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a second Kitchen Science Camps for youth ages 11 and up from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp will focus on candy-making. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kitchen-science-camp-ages-11-and-up-tickets-349657203107/.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Shawboro Ruritan Club Friday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
School board filing
Filing for three seats on the Camden Board of Education continues at the Camden Board of Elections office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through noon on Friday, July 29.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.