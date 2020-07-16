Following up on the success of its first all-virtual art contest “Art in Bloom,” Arts of the Albemarle is sponsoring a second virtual contest it’s calling “Coastal Summer.”
Like Art in Bloom, artists can create a piece for Coastal Summer in any medium. Only this time instead of art celebrating the start of spring, artists are being asked to create works celebrating summer at the coast.
The public will vote for the best entries on AoA’s website and the contest’s two winners will each get a $250 prize.
The contest’s guidelines are similar to those for Art in Bloom. Simply create an artwork in any medium, take a photograph of it and then email a .jpg of the photo to info@artsaoa.com.
Be sure to include the following information: Your name, the name of your work, your phone number, the type of medium you used, the size (height by width) of the work and the price, if it’s for sale. The deadline for entries is Sept. 30.
Rules for Coastal Summer are also similar to those for Art in Bloom. The contest is open to any artist 18 and older regardless of whether they’re an AoA member or not. AoA reserves the right to decline any entry and any entry that may violate copyright laws will be removed from the competition.
AoA plans to post all entries on its website for public voting. Although the public voting will decide the winner, AoA reserves the right to the final judging decision. In addition, more than two consecutive votes from the same IP address for an entry will disqualify it from consideration for the contest.
If AoA sells an entry, the artist agrees to allow AoA a 35% commission from the sale. Contest winners will be announced on Oct 2.
For more information about the contest, emal Allison Cianciulli, AoA’s gallery manager, at allison@artsaoa.com.