TODAY
Dine Out
More than 40 restaurants continue to participate in Dine Out to Help Out, the annual fundraiser for Food Bank of the Albemarle, through Sunday. For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit www.afoodbank.org.
Spring Festival
Journey Christian Church will host a Spring Festival at 1924 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. The free event will feature hot dogs, soda, chips and cotton candy, as well as a cake walk, bounce houses and other games.
Rhythms on River
Love and Valor, an NC-based Americana folk band, will perform for the Rhythms on the River event hosted by Arts of the Albemarle at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Bob-B-Q’s food truck, beer and wine and lawn games will be available.
SUNDAY
Church Singspiration
New Hope Methodist will host a Singspiration event at 2098 New Hope Road, Hertford, Sunday at 6 p.m. A number of different singers will be featured and fellowship will follow. Parking will be on both sides of the church.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and families will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Parish House of Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. John Murphy, a missionary and refugee from Odessa, Ukraine, will be the speaker.
Sailing camps
River City Community Sailing will hold summer sailing camps June 13-17 and June 20-24 for youth ages 8-18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coast Guard Park building. Cost is $175 for one week, $325 for two weeks. Visit www.rivercitycommunitysailing.com or email rivercitysailingec@gmail.com, or call 252-340-3638.
TUESDAY
Food pantry reopens
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry will reopen at its temporary new new location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours Tuesdays and Fridays are from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on PowerPoints and a Word 2 program on Thursday. Both programs are at 4 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program at noon. Pasquotank County Solid Waste Director Brad Gardner and Recycling Coordinator Janice Browne will discuss the county’s landfill operations and answer audience questions. Check out the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
THURSDAY
Plant diseases
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a workshop ways to identify and manage common insects and diseases while minimizing dangers to beneficial insects, especially pollinators from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at: https://insects_and_diseases.eventbrite.com.
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.
FRIDAY
Biz After Hours
Arts of the Albemarle will host a Business After Hours event for the Elizabeth City Juneteenth celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
UPCOMING
Juneteenth celebration
A Juneteenth Festival will be held Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waterfront Park. A Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast will be held Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at Charles Creek Park.
Biz Appreciation
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host an Business Appreciation event at Seven Sounds Brewing Co. in Elizabeth City June 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature live music, food and beverages. Tickets are $60. Tickets available by phone at 335-4365.
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.