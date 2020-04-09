Apologize to 'GOAT'

In recent days, a 40-pound carp caught at the very foot of South Broad Street has had me musing about life on "the waters".
My revelry has been interrupted now by the COVID-19 assault on our planet in general and our ships in particular.
On April 1st the USS carrier Theodore Roosevelt known as "the Big Stick" after our 26th President docked with nearly 5,000 US sailors at Guam in the western Pacific. In case you forgot, Guam became a US Territory in December 1898.
This island is on the far side of the international dateline. Closer to Asia than to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. So far away yet it already has numerous cases of COVID-19 on hand. And thousands more are likely.
On carriers there is no way to do social distancing to stymie the virus given the tight quarters. If you visit the battleship North Carolina in Wilmington you will know what "tight quarters" mean. And during WWII there was no air-conditioning.
On Tuesday March 31, 2020 the captain of the TR was dismissed.
The situation of Navy Captain Brett Elliott Crozier resonates with me.
Though I have never been tasked with commanding a carrier or controlling an epidemic I have been charged to "expect the unexpected".
As the coronavirus matter was unfolding in late 2019 and early 2020 this same challenge was coming to Crozier. He responded well.
And better than his superiors.
Brett E. Crozier was born February 1970 in California and graduated form the US Naval Academy in 1992.
He became a Navy aviator serving as a SeahawkPilot in Barbers Point, Hawaii.
He earned his Master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College in 2007. Nuclear Power School was completed in 2014.
Clearly the Navy thought he had potential for leadership and responsible service. It invested in him.
Meanwhile Crozier served as Executive Officer and squadron commanding officer of VFA-94, a F/A-18 Hornet unit. He made multiple deployments in support of the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet operations plus Operations Southern Watch and the War in Iraq.
He served with NATO forces in Naples, Italy. Later he led the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) ship, a command platform for the 7th Fleet. Most recently he captained the USS
Theodore Roosevelt nuclear carrier (CVN-71), one of eleven carriers in the US Navy.
Clearly Crozier is a qualified US Navy officer. He docked the TR in Guam on March 26, 2020, a Thursday.
Outbreaks of Covid-19 have happened on cruise ships around the world.
More spacious accommodations meant that folk could be safely quarantined, fed and treated.
By March 30th, 100-200 sailors on the Teddy Roosevelt had been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Then the Navy ordered the carriers 4,000+ member crew confined on board. Tight berthing, crowded mess halls and snug bathrooms made proper social distancing impossible.
Plus there was way too little space to properly quarantine infected sailors already on board.
Crozier noted that sailors who tested negative demonstrated infection only three days later.
"We are not at war, and we cannot allow a single sailor to perish as a result of this pandemic unnecessarily " he wrote on Monday March 30th.
What to do? On March 30th Crozier put pen to paper. His thoughts surfaced Tuesday March 31st in the San Francisco Chronicle. He was seeking to off-load sailors infected with Covid-19 in Guam and separate them from uninfected personnel.
South side of Guam had low population and seemed to be a good location. South side was where the TR would dock.
The problem is that the isolation of sailors to stop Covid-19 and secure their survival runs contrary to military doctrine which views proximity of sailors to each other as the way to maximize efficient work.
Crozier was ahead of his bosses when it came to care for the crew. I do not know if he knew of Dr. Tony Fauci's outlook though his actions are congruent with Fauci.
I recall that the military newspaper "Stars and Stripes" which I read in Vietnam (1968-69) was current about affairs of the day in the US. I assume it still is. Crozier would have access to it plus today's internet.
On Wednesday April 1, 2020, Admiral Gilday backed a position on containing the coronavirus congenial too Crozier.
On April 2, Navy Secretary Thomas Modly countered and relieved Crozier of his command. He punished this captain trying to save his sailors when remediation of the virus threats by superiors was unclear as to scope and uncertain as to timing. Crozier in my mind saw Covid-19 for "the clear and present danger" that it is.
Former Gen. Barry McCaffrey, a highly decorated veteran, noted Thursday April 2nd that sacking Crozier was "a terrible decision..." Because Crozier spoke truth to power he was handed his hat.
Retired Admiral James Stavridis notes in TIME Magazine April 6, 2020 that "the military's first order of business must be to maintain its own health and capability so we can secure our national security. We cannot have coronaviruses bring down our nuclear forces. Our Navy ships must be ready to sail in combat missions."
There is no war in the Pacific at this time.
Bottom line is that citizens must pay attention to decision-makers acting on our behalf. Let us read, think and discuss without enmity. Let us listen and learn. For no vessel can be allowed to become a virus incubator.
In my mind the best course is to reinstate Crozier as captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
Just do it...without apology or comment or drama going forward. The thousands on the TR who enthusiastically shouted...."GOAT.....GOAT" as Crozier departed will understand that the "greatest officer of all time" has returned. They will do good work to defeat Covid-19 before anyone else is hurt.
And the nation will know that sailors, airmen, soldiers and Marines are prized citizens of our republic.
As I write this, it is now 11 p.m. on Palm Sunday night.
Very recent news tonight is that Crozier himself has tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantined.
We wish him well.
Maintain social distances of six feet or more while often washing hands thoroughly with soap and water in the coming days.
O.K. to cover your face with a mask. You do not have to wait for Halloween this year!
A Vietnam era veteran, John Mitchener served in U.S. Army before coming home to run a successful pharmacy before retiring, serve on the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education and as a Chowan County Commissioner, and is fortunate to be married to Ginette Nhan, another Vietnam veteran.