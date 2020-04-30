Apply Jesus' Example in Times of Anxiety

It is a normal human emotion to feel anxious.
Normal anxiety is a feeling that comes and goes.
In the case of an anxiety disorder, the feelings of fear may be constant and debilitating.
In my clinical work, I have witnessed individuals with this level of anxiety, and this category of anxiety can trigger an individual to cease doing things they once relished. If you suffer anxiety to this extreme, I strongly encourage you to seek professional help.
I have counseled individuals who feel they are total failures in their faith-walk because they struggle with an anxiety disorder rather than normal anxiety—which is why I preface any communication on anxiety by briefly explaining there is an immense difference between anxiety and an anxiety disorder.
However, I will say, if you skirmish with an anxiety disorder do not dismiss the arguments we make in today’s message. You might find these points to be advantageous, but I still strongly advise you to seek professional help.
Many of you have told me you are struggling with anxiety in the light of what is going on in our world of late. I am convinced this is a healthy human emotion, but even normal anxiety can feel debilitating while in quarantine. It brings a sense of assurance to know that even Jesus struggled with anxiety.
I want to look at the way Jesus handled anxiety. Easter is still very present in our minds, so let’s focus on the scene where Jesus is praying in the garden.
39 Jesus went out as usual to the Mount of Olives, and his disciples followed him. 40 On reaching the place, he said to them, “Pray that you will not fall into temptation.” 41 He withdrew about a stone’s throw beyond them, knelt down and prayed, 42 “Father, if you are willing, take this cup from me; yet not my will, but yours be done.” 43 An angel from heaven appeared to him and strengthened him. 44 And being in anguish, he prayed more earnestly, and his sweat was like drops of blood falling to the ground (Luke 22:39-44, NIV).
This is hefty anxiety.
Jesus’ sweat was like drops of blood. Science confirms this condition occurs under situations of extreme physical or emotional stress. Jesus is dealing with anxiety to the maximum.
Scripture reminds us that we have a Great High Priest Who is able to empathize with our weaknesses because He was tempted in every way, just as we are—yet He did not sin. Thus, we can approach God’s throne with confidence and receive mercy and find grace to help in our time of need (Hebrews 4:14-16).
Jesus experienced every human emotion we face including anxiety so He can relate with our afflictions. Knowing this, we can confidently come to Him for help when we experience anxiety.
So, how can we practically apply Jesus’ example? I’m glad you ask, let’s consider that first, Jesus prayed for God’s will. This is not an easy prayer. God’s will is not always easy, but there are promises associated with His will. Scripture states that if you truly love God, and are called according to His purpose, He is working all things out for your good (Romans 8:28).
James said to consider it pure joy, whenever we face trials of many kinds, because the testing of our faith produces perseverance—perseverance finishes its work so that we may be mature and complete, not lacking anything (James 1:2-4).
Times of normal anxiety act as the catalyst which engenders fortitude. One such season I endured caused me great suffering, but it actually led to a greater season of success. I needed the fortitude I gained in the anxiety ridden season.
I am not suggesting God is responsible for painful seasons, but I am convinced He uses them for our good when we love Him. There is great release in praying for God’s will.
First, it declares our faith and trust in His providence. Second, it affirms that God is in control of our life. Finally, we are saying Jesus is Lord, and I surrender and submit to His plans and purposes.
Second, Jesus understood God would not put more on Him than He could bear. In our main text an angel strengthens Jesus.
You might say, “An angel has never appeared to me, or strengthened me”—yet, how many times have you been spared great adversity, and said, “Wow, that was the Hand of God!” My friend that was “your angel.” How many times has a friend spoken the word you needed at the moment you needed the word? My friend that was “your angel.”
Do not miss God’s goodness for the chaos. His Word assures that no temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind, and He is faithful; He will never let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. Rather, when you are tempted, He will also provide a way out so that you can endure it (1 Corinthians 10:13).
Finally, Jesus prays more earnestly. In our main text we witness Jesus returning to pray. Jesus is practicing what He preached, Jesus told us to keep on knocking, and to keep on seeking (Luke 11:9-13).
Scripture reminds us to pray without ceasing (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18). For you, earnest prayer might look like taking additional time for quiet meditation. In the world of psychology lies the concept of mindfulness meditation. When preformed properly mindfulness is a Christian discipline.
Earnest prayer for you might be the addition of mindfulness to your prayer life. Proverbs 12:25 reminds us that anxiety weighs down the heart, but a good word cheers it up. No word can cheer like The Word. So, find a Scripture that deals with anxiety—how about 1 Peter 5:7 where we are told to cast our anxiety on Jesus because Jesus cares for us.
Now, close your eyes and quietly reflect on this Scripture for five or ten minutes. Be aware of your breathing, then visualize yourself casting your anxiety on Christ, and Christ taking all your anxiety and removing it from your life, now picture Him wrapping His loving arms around you—can you feel His care? This might be what more earnest prayer looks like for you.
Remember, you can practice mindfulness as often as you need. Regardless of how praying more earnestly might look to your life, the main carry away is this: Jesus continued to pray. He did not stop with the first prayer. Whether you are facing anxiety, or the most joyous season of life, keep praying.
Again, in closing, if the anxiety you are facing is more crippling than normal anxiety, please seek medical help. You are not alone. God uses trained clinicians to help people in their struggle with anxiety disorders. “Your angel,” might be such an individual. If you feel anxiety over what is currently going on in the world, then I challenge you to give the disciplines we have discussed a try as you daily walk out your faith.
If today you have never trusted Christ as your Lord and Savior than ask Him to forgive you of your sin, and believe in His resurrection work and power, and you will be saved (Romans 10:9).