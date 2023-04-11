bridge411.jpg

Logan Pearsall Smith said, “It is the wretchedness of being rich that you have to live with rich people.” Talk about never being satisfied! In bridge, we like to be rich: to have many honor cards. Occasionally, though, we are overburdened with them. Getting rid of an unwanted honor at the right moment can be crucial to success.

Three no-trump would have been an easy contract, but it is understandable that South overcalled three spades rather than three no-trump.