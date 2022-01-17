I was corresponding with a fellow photographer on Facebook Messenger. She decided that she was ridding herself of unwanted vintage lenses. So I purchased two from her that I had been wanting for awhile now.
While in my office last night, I looked at my collection and realized that I actually didn’t need some of the lenses I had. My mind shifted quickly to an image I recalled seeing as I was driving. I witnessed a person driving with a car full of ... stuff. Of course, human nature is to label her as a hoarder or maybe living out of her vehicle, even though there is wasn't any room in the car for her to sleep.
Now, before I continue, this column is not to bash anyone that may or may not meet the criteria that man defined, but to create a general point or different perspective concerning hoarding.
I am going to share the general meaning of hoarding, but not the mental health version.
Hoarder: Someone who obsessively keeps things they do not need.
So this definition can basically apply to most of us. Here’s how.
How many of you are still bitter about a relationship that really hurt you? How many of you are still angry about getting laid off? How many are still mad at the person that had an affair with your spouse?
How many people do you know that are just angry all the time or just need to stir up drama to be so-called happy? How many are disgusted with their boss for promoting someone with less experience and suspect work ethics than you? Are you still mad because your mother or father remarried and you hate the new spouse and they have not done anything to deserve your bitterness?
I hated, I mean truly HATED my supervisor for lying and taking from me a career I loved so passionately. So you see, I’m not exempt.
But whatever it is that we are keeping inside, is it helping us 12 years later? Is it a positive memory we need to hold on to?
Are you obsessively keeping things you don’t need… are you a hoarder?
Andre Alfred is a photagrapher and sports writer for Adams Publishing Group ENC.