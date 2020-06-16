Elizabeth City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe says the police reforms proposed in the wake of recent incidents that have sparked protests about police violence are not new.
A community-approach to policing, the demilitarization of police departments and independent investigations of police-involved deaths of suspects have been proposed before.
At issue, says Buffaloe, is those reforms are not enforceable and have been passed on to police departments as recommendations on how to improve their public service.
Buffaloe said he agrees with efforts to reform policing. For true police reform to happen, though, police departments must be required by law to introduce new strategies, he said.
“I believe police reform needs to be mandated,” he said.
Buffaloe referred to the recommendations proposed by a task force assembled by former President Barack Obama.
The White House Task Force on 21st Century Policing was created under executive order by Obama in 2014, in response to rioting that followed the police-involved shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. The task force emphasized a three-prong approach that included police departments, local governments and their communities.
In its final report the following year, the task force recommended police departments embrace a community-first approach to policing, improve transparency by making data, policies and procedures available to the public, and reduce the use of military equipment during mass gatherings, among other best practices.
Edenton police Chief Henry King addressed another key issue regarding police reform: defunding.
King said he wouldn’t have a problem with money taken from his department’s budget, as long as it was reallocated toward training other non-police personnel to more effectively treat drug addicts and to assist the mentally ill. Doing so would reduce the burden on an expansive area of responsibility police are asked to confront, he believes.
Hertford police Chief Dennis Brown disagreed, however, saying now is the not the time to defund police departments.
Brown said that if police are going to be asked to respond to residents struggling with drug addiction and mental illness then perhaps they should receive additional funding. He proposed police could use that funding to hire specialists or to provide more training to police officers.
Brown and King agree that police reform is needed.
“This is a new era,” King said. “We need to clean up police.”
Brown said any reform to improve policing is a good step in the right direction.
“We need to embrace that,” he said.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that called for improved police reform measures. For instance, the order calls for law enforcement agencies’ use-of-force directives to prohibit the use of chokeholds, except in situations when the use of deadly force is allowed by law, the order states.
A chokehold, such as the one used by a Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd, is defined by the president’s order as, “a physical maneuver that restricts an individual’s ability to breathe for the purpose of incapacitation.”
King said Floyd’s death was key in a new call for reform.
“I believe this is the catalyst for police reform,” he said.
Trump’s executive order also calls for the creation of a national database to track the terminations and de-certifications of law enforcement officers.
King noted that North Carolina is among the few states that allow a police department to verify whether an officer applying for a job from another police department has been disciplined or de-certified.