Area Police Chiefs Visit with Floyd Family

Hertford’s police chief said if he lost a loved one to violence he’s not sure he could be as understanding as George Floyd’s family.
“I don’t know if I could have been as forgiving as they were,” Dennis Brown says.
Brown was among three area police chiefs who met several members of the Floyd family during a visit to Fayetteville, Friday, June 5. The other two chiefs were Elizabeth City’s Eddie Buffaloe and Edenton Police Chief Henry King. The three discussed their interaction with the family on Thursday.
The Floyd family arrived at the Fayetteville Regional Airport last Friday. They were traveling from Minneapolis, Minnesota, on their way to the town of Raeford, where a memorial for Floyd was held Saturday, June 6. Raeford is Floyd’s birth place and is located just west of Fayetteville.
Floyd, 46, died May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police. He was arrested earlier in the day on suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill.
In witness video of the arrest, one of the arresting officers — Derek Chauvin — is shown kneeling on Floyd’s neck. Floyd is seen chest down on the ground and is heard telling police that he can’t breathe. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital. A medical examiner said later he was victim of a homicide.
“It was a tragedy – a needless tragedy in that we as law enforcement officers have to do better and need to do better to ensure that this doesn’t happen again,” Brown said.
Chauvin has been charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd’s death at the hands of police has spurred weeks of protests as hundreds of thousands of Americans have taken to the streets of cities and towns large and small to demand an end to police brutality and institutional racism.
Brown, Buffaloe and King joined about a dozen more officials from police and fire departments from across the state in meeting the Floyd family.
“They didn’t know we were coming,” said King, adding the family welcomed them. “They were gracious enough to embrace us.”
Brown added, “I think we represented law enforcement well. We didn’t know that it was going to take place, we were just going there to show support to the family and it evolved into the special ceremony. I think all the chiefs really demonstrated how much North Carolina does care.”
Brown said they traveled to Fayetteville as a show of solidarity between police and the Floyd family.
“We don’t condone the actions of that officer,” said Brown, referring to Chauvin.
“I was humbled (the family) took time to embrace us,” Brown said, and “really showed forgiveness.”
One memorable moment came when the three local chiefs assisted in transferring Floyd’s body from the aircraft to a waiting hearse. Chief Brown said his experience with the Floyd family left quite an impression on him.
“It’s still emotional for me,” Brown said, recalling the day. “This is the first time I’ve talked about it since Friday.”
Brown described the experience as humbling.
“I was very impressed, humbled with how the family, who had just lost a loved one to a crime of violence, especially at the hand of a law enforcement officer, was so welcoming,” he said. “They prayed with us. It was humbling to see forgiveness with them because it would be difficult for me if I had lost a family member to a police officer through a crime of violence.”
King said he knew the Floyd family would be arriving at the Fayetteville airport on their way to Raeford. After speaking briefly to Buffaloe and Brown, he contacted Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins, who arranged their visit.
While the moment was a healing experience for the police chiefs, King said he believes the Floyd family appreciated them being there, too.
“I believe it was a really great opportunity for the family,” he said.
As the Floyd family’s motorcade departed the airport, Brown, Buffaloe and King joined others in kneeling on the tarmac.