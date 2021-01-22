The region’s health department said Friday more than 20,000 residents in its eight counties have now received the COVID vaccine — and that those who received their first Pfizer dose on or before Jan. 7 can get their second dose starting Monday.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said it will host drive-through clinics for those needing the second dose in Pasquotank County on Monday and Tuesday and in Currituck County on Tuesday. The agency will also host first-dose clinics across the region on Wednesday and Thursday.
ARHS also said total COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region have now surpassed 9,300, with 1,209 of them considered active as of Friday. The agency also said another 13 residents have died of complications from COVID-19 over the past week, raising the region’s death toll from the coronavirus to 213.
ARHS administered 8,800 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the past week, its third week of vaccinating residents. That’s a significant increase from the 3,790 ARHS administered the week before, and more than the 8,025 it administered during the first week of vaccinations.
More than 5,000 of those doses have been administered in Pasquotank and more than 4,000 in Currituck. Another 2,500 have been administered in Perquimans County, while 2,270 have been administered in Bertie County; 2,230 in Chowan County; 1,870 in Hertford County; 1,360 in Gates County; and 1,070 in Camden County.
“ARHS has had another successful week administering the COVID-19 vaccine across the region and we appreciate your patience as we work to improve ways to meet the growing need for the vaccine,” ARHS Director R. Battle Betts Jr. stated in a press release.
Residents needing the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine who received their first dose on or before Jan. 7 can attend either of the three mass clinics on Monday or Tuesday.
The two clinics in Pasquotank will be held at College of The Albemarle at 1208 N. Road Street on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic in Currituck on Tuesday will be held at Maple Park at 208 Airport Road, Maple, also from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents are urged to bring with them the vaccination card they received when they got their first dose. Those not bringing their card may be turned away or rescheduled because ARHS personnel have to verify what type of vaccine they received for safety purposes, the agency said. The clinics will be first come, first served.
ARHS also reminded residents that the date on their card noting when their second dose is due is a suggested date. The second dose can be administered on that date, or four days prior. Residents won’t have to get another first dose if their second dose is administered after the suggested date, ARHS said.
ARHS reminded residents that those needing a first dose of the vaccine will not be able to get one at either of the clinics on Monday or Tuesday. They will be able to get their first Moderna dose, provided they are either a health care worker or age 65 or older, at one of nine clinics scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday’s clinics will be held at Pasquotank County High School at 1064 Northside Road, Elizabeth City; Bertie County High School at 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; Camden Intermediate School at 123 Noblitt Drive, Camden; and the American Legion building at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton. All clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday’s clinics will be held at Maple Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple; the Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; COA in Elizabeth City; and the Perquimans County Recreation Center on Granby Street in Hertford. All clinics likewise will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
ARHS reminded residents that it continues to focus on vaccinating the priority groups, health care workers and those 65 and older, at first-dose clinics.
“We are asking that only individuals who live in the ARHS region and meet these priority groups attend this clinic,” the agency said.
In reporting the 13 additional deaths, ARHS said eight were reported in Pasquotank, including two at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, an Elizabeth City nursing home. All eight persons over age 65, ARHS said.
Three deaths were reported in Bertie County, two over age 65 and one between the ages of 50 and 64. None were related to an ongoing facility outbreak, ARHS said.
Single deaths were also reported in Hertford and Currituck counties. Both persons were over age 65. The Currituck death was reported at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation, ARHS said.