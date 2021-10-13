WINDSOR - Bertie County Health Department partnering with Albemarle Regional Health Service announces its clinic schedule.
Friday, Oct. 15
Bertie: General
Monday, Oct. 18
Bertie: General, WIC All Day, Primary Care AM, New Prenatal PM
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AM
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Bertie: General, WIC All Day
Thursday, Oct. 21
Bertie: Adult Health AM, General
Friday, Oct. 22
Bertie: General
Monday, Oct. 25
Bertie: Primary Care All Day, General
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Bertie: General, WIC, Child Health PM, DEPO AM
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Bertie: General, WIC
All Day
Thursday, Oct. 28
Bertie: General, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Friday, Oct. 29
Bertie: General