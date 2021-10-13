WINDSOR - Bertie County Health Department partnering with Albemarle Regional Health Service announces its clinic schedule.

Friday, Oct. 15

Bertie: General

Monday, Oct. 18

Bertie: General, WIC All Day, Primary Care AM, New Prenatal PM

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AM

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Bertie: General, WIC All Day

Thursday, Oct. 21

Bertie: Adult Health AM, General

Friday, Oct. 22

Bertie: General

Monday, Oct. 25

Bertie: Primary Care All Day, General

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Bertie: General, WIC, Child Health PM, DEPO AM

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Bertie: General, WIC

All Day

Thursday, Oct. 28

Bertie: General, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, Oct. 29

Bertie: General

