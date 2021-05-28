The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services’ clinic schedule for the upcoming week:

MONDAY

Clinics are closed for the Memorial Day holiday

TUESDAY

• Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, telepsychiatry a.m., behavioral health, DEPO (contraceptive injection)

• Perquimans: General

• Chowan: Primary care all day

• Camden: WIC, behavioral health

• Currituck: General, new prenatal p.m., DEPO (contraceptive injection) a.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health

• Chowan: General, behavioral health, DEPO (contraceptive injection) a.m.

• Perquimans: Child health p.m., general, WIC, DEPO (contraceptive health) p.m., behavioral health

• Currituck: General, WIC

THURSDAY

• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health, immunizations, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.

• Camden: New prenatal a.m., general p.m.

• Chowan: General, WIC, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Currituck: General, behavioral health, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care a.m., child health all day, general, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal

• Perquimans: General, WIC all day

• Chowan: General

• Currituck: General, WIC a.m.