The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services’ clinic schedule for the upcoming week:
MONDAY
Clinics are closed for the Memorial Day holiday
TUESDAY
• Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, telepsychiatry a.m., behavioral health, DEPO (contraceptive injection)
• Perquimans: General
• Chowan: Primary care all day
• Camden: WIC, behavioral health
• Currituck: General, new prenatal p.m., DEPO (contraceptive injection) a.m.
WEDNESDAY
• Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health
• Chowan: General, behavioral health, DEPO (contraceptive injection) a.m.
• Perquimans: Child health p.m., general, WIC, DEPO (contraceptive health) p.m., behavioral health
• Currituck: General, WIC
THURSDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health, immunizations, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
• Camden: New prenatal a.m., general p.m.
• Chowan: General, WIC, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Currituck: General, behavioral health, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care a.m., child health all day, general, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal
• Perquimans: General, WIC all day
• Chowan: General
• Currituck: General, WIC a.m.