The following is this week’s schedule of regional clinics operated by Albemarle Regional Health Services:
MONDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care p.m., behavioral health, general
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General, WIC
Camden: DEPO PM
Currituck: Primary care all day, general, WIC
TUESDAY
Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsychiatry, behavioral health all day, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection)
Perquimans: General, Depo-Provera p.m.
Camden: Behavioral health all day
Chowan: Primary care all day, WIC
Currituck: New prenatal a.m., general, Depo-Provera p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health all day, TelePsychiatry p.m.
Perquimans: General, child health a.m.
Chowan: General, Depo-Provera a.m.
Currituck: General, WIC
THURSDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health all day, immunizations 5 to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
Chowan: General, WIC, child health p.m., immunizations 5 to 7 p.m.
Camden: New prenatal a.m., WIC all day, behavioral health all day, general p.m.
Currituck: General, child health p.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care a.m., general, child health all day, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal
Perquimans: General, WIC all day
Chowan: General
Currituck: GeneralARHS Health Clinics