The following is this week’s schedule of regional clinics operated by Albemarle Regional Health Services:

MONDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care p.m., behavioral health, general

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General, WIC

Camden: DEPO PM

Currituck: Primary care all day, general, WIC

TUESDAY

Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsychiatry, behavioral health all day, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection)

Perquimans: General, Depo-Provera p.m.

Camden: Behavioral health all day

Chowan: Primary care all day, WIC

Currituck: New prenatal a.m., general, Depo-Provera p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health all day, TelePsychiatry p.m.

Perquimans: General, child health a.m.

Chowan: General, Depo-Provera a.m.

Currituck: General, WIC

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health all day, immunizations 5 to 7 p.m.

Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.

Chowan: General, WIC, child health p.m., immunizations 5 to 7 p.m.

Camden: New prenatal a.m., WIC all day, behavioral health all day, general p.m.

Currituck: General, child health p.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care a.m., general, child health all day, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal

Perquimans: General, WIC all day

Chowan: General

Currituck: GeneralARHS Health Clinics

