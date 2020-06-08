The region’s health department is expanding testing for COVID-19 across its eight-county region, as the number of completed tests for the coronavirus statewide now surpasses 520,000.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said in a press release Friday COVID-19 testing is available at local health departments across the region for those meeting specified criteria.
The regional health agency said testing will be by appointment only. The agency encouraged residents wanting a test to contact their primary care physician first before contacting their county’s health department.
Residents without a primary care doctor should call their health department or ARHS at 252-338-9335.
The regional health department made the announcement as COVID-19 testing continued to ramp up in the state.
On Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 520,113 tests for the highly contagious coronavirus have now been completed, an increase of 8,887 from Sunday.
Testing for the virus took a giant leap over the weekend, as more than 29,000 tests were completed between Saturday and Sunday.
For more information about scheduling a COVID-19 test, call the health department in your county at:
• 252-338-4400 in Pasquotank County;
• 252-426-2100 in Perquimans County;
• 252-338-4460 in Camden County;
• 252-482-6003 in Chowan County;
• 252-232-2217 in Currituck County;
• 252-794-5322 in Bertie County;
• 252-357-1380 in Gates County; or
• 252-862-4054 in Hertford County.