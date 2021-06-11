The following is the schedule for this week’s Albemarle Regional Health Services health clinics:
MONDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care a.m., behavioral health, general, telepsychiatry p.m.
• Perquimans: General
• Chowan: General, WIC
• Camden: Primary care a.m., WIC all day, behavioral health, Depo (contraceptive injection) a.m.
• Currituck: Primary care p.m., General, Depo (contraceptive injection) a.m.
TUESDAY
• Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, telepsychiatry a.m., behavioral health, Depo (contraceptive injection)
• Perquimans: General
• Camden: Behavioral health
• Chowan: Primary care all day, WIC
• Currituck: New prenatal a.m., general, Depo (contraceptive injection) p.m.
WEDNESDAY
• Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health
• Perquimans: Child health a.m., general, Depo p.m., behavioral health
Chowan: General, behavioral health, Depo (contraceptive injection) a.m.
Currituck: General, WIC
THURSDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., Behavioral health, immunizations, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
Chowan: General, WIC, child health p.m., immunizations, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Camden: New prenatal a.m., WIC all day, general p.m.
Currituck: General, behavioral health, child health p.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
• Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care a.m., general, child health all day, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal
• Perquimans: General, WIC all day
• Chowan: General
• Currituck: General