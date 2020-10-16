The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services’ clinic schedule for this week:

MONDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care p.m., behavioral health all day, general

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General, WIC

Camden: Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection) p.m.

Currituck: Primary care all day, general, WIC

TUESDAY

Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsychiatry a.m., behavioral health all day, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection)

Perquimans: General, Depo-Provera p.m.

Camden: Behavioral health all day

Chowan: Primary care all day, WIC

Currituck: New prenatal a.m., general, Depo-Provera p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Pasquotank: Women’s Health Services All Day, General, Behavioral Health All Day, TelePsychiatry p.m.

Perquimans: General, child health a.m.

Chowan: General, Depo-Provera a.m.

Currituck: General, WIC

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care p.m., general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Perquimans: Primary care all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chowan: General, new prenatal p.m.

Camden: Child health a.m., behavioral health all day, general p.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Currituck: General

FRIDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care all day, primary care all day, child health all day, general, new prenatal, behavioral health a.m.

Perquimans: General, adult health

Chowan: General, adult health

Camden: General, WIC all day

Currituck: General