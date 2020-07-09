Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) is providing updated data of lab confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2.
ARHS cases include:
- Pasquotank County – 212 lab confirmed cases — 16 active, 179 recovered, and 17 deaths
- Perquimans County – 36 lab confirmed cases – 8 active, 26 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Camden County – 30 lab confirmed cases – 13 active and 17 recovered
- Chowan County – 25 lab confirmed cases — 6 active and 19 recovered
- Currituck County – 19 lab confirmed cases — 2 active and 17 recovered
- Bertie County – 146 lab confirmed cases — 5 active, 137 recovered, and 4 deaths
- Gates County – 27 lab confirmed cases – 1 active, 24 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Hertford County – 166 lab confirmed cases — 6 active, 150 recovered, and 10 deaths
ARHS continues to monitor multiple outbreaks at local facilities. The outbreak at the Ahoskie House is currently stable with 52 residents and 21 staff members with lab-confirmed positive cases and eight deaths.
Outbreaks at Ahoskie Assisted Living consists of three positive cases in residents and one staff member, while Chowan River Rehabilitation and Nursing has one resident and one staff member with lab-confirmed positive cases.
The outbreaks at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation and Bertie Correctional Institute have resolved.
As noted previously, NCDHHS considers an outbreak to be over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the latest date of specimen collection in an asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
COVID-19 testing is available for those meeting criteria by appointment only at the local health departments across the region. ARHS encourages residents to call their primary care provider for an assessment or information on testing availability before calling the local health department.
If someone does not have a primary care home, ARHS does offer primary care services. All tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic at the local health department.
For more information on criteria for COVID-19 testing or appointments, call 252-338-WELL/9355 or your local health department directly.