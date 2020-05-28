Elizabeth City – Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has provided updated data of lab confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
As of press time, this case counts represent actual real time cases across the ARHS region:
- Pasquotank County – 96 lab confirmed cases — 29 active, 58 recovered, and 9 deaths
- Perquimans County – 23 lab confirmed cases – 8 active, 13 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Camden County – 3 lab confirmed cases – 1 active and 2 recovered
- Chowan County – 15 lab confirmed cases — 3 active and 12 recovered
- Currituck County – 11 lab confirmed cases — 0 active and 11 recovered
- Bertie County – 115 lab confirmed cases — 27 active, 84 recovered, and 4 deaths
- Gates County – 23 lab confirmed cases — 12 active, 10 recovered, and 1 death
- Hertford County – 72 lab confirmed cases — 28 active, 43 recovered, and 1 death
Lab confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 continue to be fluid across the region, as ARHS continues to monitor community spread and outbreaks at congregate living facilities. It is important to recognize the impact of such events as the region continues to navigate this pandemic response.
Last Friday, Phase 2 lifted the “Stay At Home” order moving into a “Safer At Home” recommendation, especially for people at high risk for serious illness.
Phase 2 restrictions include:
- Mass gathering will be no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors in most circumstances. These limits apply to the following: event venues; conference centers; stadiums and sports arenas; amphitheaters; and groups at parks or beaches.
- Some businesses will remain closed including: bars; night clubs; gyms and indoor fitness facilities; indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, and bowling alleys.
- Certain businesses will be open at limited capacity with other requirements and recommendations including: restaurants at 50% dine-in capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements; personal care businesses, including salons and barbers, at 50% capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements; pools at 50% capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements. Employees of personal care businesses will be required to wear face coverings.
Childcare facilities, day camps and overnight camps will be open with enhanced cleaning and screening requirements. Retail businesses allowed to open in Phase 1 at 50% capacity will continue at that level. Public health recommendations are provided for worship services to practice enhanced social distancing and other cleaning and hygiene practices.