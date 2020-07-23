Chowan County’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped during the weekend by nearly 20 patients.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported 44 lab-confirmed cases Friday. On Tuesday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 65 lab-confirmed cases, 24 of which were active, or 43 cases per every 10,000 Chowan County residents.
ARHS cases in neighboring counties as of Friday, July 17, also include:
- Perquimans County – 43 lab confirmed cases – 7 active, 34 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Camden County – 44 lab confirmed cases –11 active, 31 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Bertie County – 168 lab confirmed cases — 13 active, 151 recovered, and 4 deaths
- Gates County – 30 lab confirmed cases – 1 active, 27 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Hertford County – 184 lab confirmed cases — 10 active, 163 recovered, and 11 deaths
According to the NCDHHS as of Tuesday, lab-confirmed cases in neighboring counties included:
- Bertie County — 178 lab-confirmed cases, 4 deaths
- Gates County — 32 lab-confirmed cases, 2 deaths
- Hertford County — 200 lab-confirmed cases, 11 deaths
- Perquimans County — 45 lab-confirmed cases, 2 deaths
Chowan County did not have any deaths reported as of Tuesday.
ARHS said increased testing is partly the cause of the spike in cases. Community spread is the only other reason they’ll give.
The outbreak at Ahoskie Assisted Living remains stable at this time, with three residents and one staff member with lab-confirmed positive cases. The outbreak at Ahoskie House has resolved. An outbreak has been identified for a second time at Bertie Correctional Institute with four staff.
As noted previously, NCDHHS considers an outbreak to be over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the latest date of specimen collection in an asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
In addition, North Carolina will remain in Safer at Home Phase 2 for three more weeks, with an end date of August 7. Face coverings are still required in public places.
COVID-19 testing is available for those meeting criteria by appointment only at the local health departments across the region. ARHS encourages residents to call their primary care provider for an assessment or information on testing availability before calling the local health department. If someone does not have a primary care home, ARHS does offer primary care services. All tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic at the local health department.
For more information on criteria for COVID-19 testing or appointments, call 252-338-WELL/9355 or your local health department directly.
Testing will be available from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at the Perquimans County Health Department, 252-426-2100; and Chowan County Health Department, 252-482-6003.