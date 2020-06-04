Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has received notification confirming an additional death associated with COVID-19 in a Hertford County resident.
The individual was over the age 65 and succumbed to complications from COVID-19. This death is related to the outbreak at Ahoskie House.
In addition, ARHS was notified of an additional death associated with COVID-19 in a Pasquotank County resident.
The individual was over the age 65 and succumbed to complications from COVID-19. This death is related to the outbreak at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.
To protect both families privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.
Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) is providing updated data of lab confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. ARHS cases include:
- Pasquotank County – 105 lab confirmed cases — 23 active, 70 recovered, and 12 deaths
- Perquimans County – 24 lab confirmed cases – 6 active, 16 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Camden County – 3 lab confirmed cases – 1 active and 2 recovered
- Chowan County – 17 lab confirmed cases — 3 active and 14 recovered
- Currituck County – 14 lab confirmed cases — 3 active and 11 recovered
- Bertie County – 122 lab confirmed cases – 11 active, 107 recovered, and 4 deaths
- Gates County – 23 lab confirmed cases — 10 active, 12 recovered, and 1 death
- Hertford County – 128 lab confirmed cases — 70 active, 55 recovered, and 3 deaths