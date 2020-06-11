Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has received notification confirming an additional death associated with COVID-19 in a Pasquotank County resident.
The individual was over the age 65 and succumbed to complications from COVID-19.
This most recent Pasquotank death is related to the facility outbreak at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.
As of Tuesday, there have been 13 deaths associated with COVID-19 at this facility.
Currently there are 49 residents and 21 staff members with lab-confirmed positive cases.
In addition, ARHS has been notified of an additional death associated with COVID-19 in Hertford County.
Bertie Correctional Facility has confirmed additional COVID-19 cases in staff at the facility. Presently there are eight staff and 10 inmates who have lab-confirmed test results.
The outbreak at Rivers Correctional Institution (22 staff and 20 inmates) remains stable at this time.
ARHS cases include:
- Pasquotank County – 117 lab confirmed cases — 19 active, 85 recovered, and 13 deaths
- Perquimans County – 26 lab confirmed cases – 4 active, 20 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Camden County – 3 lab confirmed cases – 0 active and 3 recovered
- Chowan County – 17 lab confirmed cases — 1 active and 16 recovered
- Currituck County – 15 lab confirmed cases — 1 active and 14 recovered
- Bertie County – 129 lab confirmed cases — 15 active, 110 recovered, and 4 deaths
- Gates County – 23 lab confirmed cases — 9 active, 13 recovered, and 1 death
- Hertford County – 133 lab confirmed cases — 73 active, 56 recovered, and 4 deaths