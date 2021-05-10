TODAY
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Maple Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple, and at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 S. Granby St., Hertford. Both clinics are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Women’s Health Fair
Pasquotank Cooperative Extension will host a virtual Women’s Health Fair today through Friday. Experts from North Carolina and other states will discuss daily topics including health issues, fitness, nutrition, stress management, cooking and more. Register through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-virtual-spring-health-fair-tickets-149172148913.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will meet virtually by Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Vaccine clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
VFW meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fried chicken meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Church food pantry
The Mt. Zion Church in God In Christ church’s food pantry will be open at 118 N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
COA graduation
College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City will host four abbreviated graduation ceremonies in the Performing Arts Center in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. Students had the chance to register for one of the four ceremonies. Each student’s name will be called and they will walk across the stage to receive their diploma. A livestream of each ceremony will also be offered. Contact: 252-335-0821, ext. 2420.
THURSDAY
COA STEM Night
In honor of National Frog Jumping Day May 13, “Jumping Frogs” will be the subject of College of The Albemarle’s next virtual STEM night at 5:30 p.m. Pre-register for a free science kit by visiting www.albemarle.edu/stem.
Vaccine clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at College of The Albemarle, 1208 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Tot Time with a program on blacksmithing at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn about the trade and tools of a blacksmith through the “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Welders: Blacksmithing in the Albemarle” exhibit. A recording of the program will be made available at a later date.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Weeksville Lions Club from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
UPCOMING
VFW meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pot roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Sons of Revolution
The Albemarle Chapter Sons of American Revolution will meet at the Cape Colony Church of Christ, 801 Soundside Road, Edenton, Thursday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. Jimmy Hardison will talk about Col. Edward Buncombe of Tyrrell County. Buncombe was an officer in the 5th North Carolina Regiment and died from his injuries at the Battle of German Town.
Youth homeless shelter
River City Community Development Corp. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mary Walker House Youth Homeless Shelter at 317 Culpepper St., Elizabeth City, Friday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. An open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Trades Training Center
River City Community Development Corp. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its NE Trades Training Center at 307 W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, Friday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club Monday, May 24, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford, Thursday, May 27, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
ECSU Day of Giving
Elizabeth City State University will hold its 5th annual Day of Giving on Friday, May 21. The event was postponed from Friday, April 30. This year’s fundraising goal is $50,000. To donate, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/WEAREVIKINGS. Curbside giving will be held at the K.E. White Center from noon to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Donors can bring their gifts without leaving their cars.
Chef book signing
Museum of the Albemarle will host a drive-thru book signing for Vivian Howard, author of “This Will Make It Taste Good,” on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Howard is a chef, restaurateur, author, and television host. Tickets are being sold in 15-minute time increments. Ticket includes one signed book and one snack pack to enjoy while waiting in line for an opportunity to take a photo with Howard. Only books purchased through the ticket link will be signed. To make a reservation, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vivian-howard-drive-thru-book-signing-tickets-148053322 473?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
VFW meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a stuffed peppers or meatloaf or liver and onions at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
