Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has announced updated data of lab confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
As of of Tuesday’s press time, ARHS cases include:
- Pasquotank County – 234 lab confirmed cases — 23 active, 194 recovered, and 17 deaths
- Perquimans County – 39 lab confirmed cases – 4 active, 33 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Camden County – 34 lab confirmed cases – 7 active, 26 recovered, and 1 death
- Chowan County – 34 lab confirmed cases — 9 active and 25 recovered
- Currituck County – 23 lab confirmed cases — 3 active and 20 recovered
- Bertie County – 155 lab confirmed cases — 7 active, 144 recovered, and 4 deaths
- Gates County – 29 lab confirmed cases – 1 active, 26 recovered, and 2 deaths
- Hertford County – 177 lab confirmed cases — 8 active, 160 recovered, and 11 deaths
ARHS continues to monitor outbreaks at local facilities. The outbreak at the Ahoskie House is currently stable with 52 residents and 21 staff members with lab-confirmed positive cases and eight deaths.
The outbreak at Ahoskie Assisted Living also remains stable at this time, with three residents and one staff member with lab-confirmed positive cases.
The outbreaks at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, Chowan River Rehabilitation, and Bertie Correctional Institute have resolved.
As noted previously, NCDHHS considers an outbreak to be over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility. This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the latest date of specimen collection in an asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
COVID-19 testing is available for those meeting criteria by appointment only at the local health departments across the region. ARHS encourages residents to call their primary care provider for an assessment or information on testing availability before calling the local health department. If someone does not have a primary care home, ARHS does offer primary care services. All tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic at the local health department.
For information on criteria for COVID-19 testing or appointments, call 252-338-WELL/9355 or your local health department directly.