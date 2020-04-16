ELIZABETH CITY – Albemarle Regional Health Services reports that as of Monday, there are 4,816 lab confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. Lab confirmed positive COVID-19 cases across the Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) region include:
- Perquimans County – 4 lab confirmed cases — 2 active and 2 recovered
- Pasquotank County – 15 lab confirmed cases — 7 active and 8 recovered
- Camden County – 0 cases
- Chowan County – 3 lab confirmed cases — 2 active and 1 recovered
- Currituck County – 3 lab confirmed cases — 2 active and 1 recovered
- Bertie County – 12 lab confirmed cases — 1 active, 10 recovered, and 1 death
- Gates County – 4 lab confirmed cases — 0 active and 4 recovered
- Hertford County – 4 lab confirmed cases — 1 active, 2 recovered, and 1 death
Cases identified as recovered means individuals have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of medicine that reduces fever, have been without symptoms for at least seven days, and other symptoms have improved. ARHS will continue to update the 338-WELL line with active and recovered cases.
As Tarheels begin the third week of the Stay at Home order it is imperative that folks continue to practice preventive and safety measures that will help prevent the spread of the COVID -19. These precautions include:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going
to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Practice social distancing; stay at least six feet away from others, avoid unnecessary travel, avoid handshakes, hugs and other close contact.
Further information about COVID-19 can be found here:
Albemarle Regional Health Services — http://www.arhs-nc.org/ or call 252-338-WELL
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services — https://www.ncdhhs.gov/ Center for Disease Control — https://www.cdc.gov/