Despite a smaller supply, Albemarle Regional Health Services and its health partners still managed to administer another 6,200 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine across the region this week.
That means nearly 30% of adults in ARHS’ eight-county health district have now at least started the vaccination process against the coronavirus.
ARHS and its partners also administered another 5,556 second-doses of the vaccine this week, meaning 13,229 adults, or 10.5% of the region’s total, have completed the two-dose therapy.
“We had another successful week vaccinating our community with the help of our host agencies and churches,” ARHS Director Battle Betts said in a press release on Friday.
Betts had cautioned last week that the pace of vaccinations would slow down this week because of a nationwide shortage of vaccine. Indeed, ARHS held no mass clinics this week for first doses of the vaccine, focusing instead on smaller events at African-American churches. National and state data show Blacks getting COVID-19 vaccinations at much smaller numbers than their percentage of the population.
ARHS did hold mass clinics in several counties for administering the second doses of the vaccine, however.
This coming week, the health agency said it again plans to focus its limited supply of first doses of the vaccine — 1,300 — on “priority groups” across the eight-county region. ARHS does plan to hold more second-dose Moderna clinics next week, however.
ARHS will host six mass clinics on Monday and another six on Tuesday. The clinics Monday will be held at the following locations: Bertie Bertie County High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; the Camden Camden County Library, 104 Investors Way, Camden; the Chowan American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; Currituck Maple Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple; the Gates Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates; the Pasquotank-Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City. Clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The clinics on Tuesday will be held at Bertie County High School in Windsor; the Chowan American Legion in Edenton; Currituck Maple Park in Maple; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; the Aviation Commerce Park in Elizabeth City; and the Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford. Tuesday clinics will be held at the same times as those on Monday.
ARHS continues to focus its current vaccination efforts on health care workers and persons 65 and older. Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state plans to open vaccinations to teachers and other school personnel starting Feb. 24.
ARHS reminded residents that first doses of the vaccine will not be administered at Monday’s or Tuesday’s mass clinics. Those clinics will only be open to those who received their first Moderna dose on or before Jan. 22.
The agency also urged those showing up for second-dose clinics to attend one in the county where they received their first dose, and to bring their vaccination card. Those not bringing the card may experience delays or even be turned away because ARHS has to verify which type of vaccine they received for their first dose.
The agency also again reminded persons showing up for a second dose clinic that the date on their card for the vaccination is just a suggestion; a second dose can be administered after that date, or four days prior, ARHS said.
ARHS also reminded persons who signed up to receive a call about a clinic that they may be asked to arrive during a specific block of time. The counties’ emergency management agencies offered the call system as a way to keep down wait times and reduce lines.
ARHS also released countywide data on vaccinations thus far. As of Friday, 7,456 first doses and 3,458 second doses of vaccine have been administered in Pasquotank County. The numbers were 5,814 and 2,191, respectively, in Currituck County; 4,370 and 810, respectively in Bertie County; 3,652 and 717 in Chowan County; 3,539 and 938 in Hertford County; 3,330 and 1,470 in Perquimans County; 2,182 and 680 in Gates County; and 2,168 and 665 in Camden County.
ARHS also reported Friday that four more residents of the region died this week of complications from the virus. Two of the deaths were reported in Bertie County, one in Chowan County and one in Hertford County.
All four people were over age 65 and only one of the deaths, that of the Chowan resident, was connected to an ongoing facility outbreak of COVID. That was at Chowan Rivers, where 22 staff and 27 resident cases have been reported, ARHS data show. The death toll in the region from the virus now stands at 233.
Total COVID cases in the eight counties surpassed 10,860 as of Friday. However, the number of active cases continued to drop. As of Friday, the number was 457. That’s 100 fewer than a week ago. Only Chowan County, with 109, had active cases in triple digits.