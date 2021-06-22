In a month, Chowan County will mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of a special girl, Makiia Slade.
As of the date of this edition, it has been 335 days since this precious 9-year-old was killed and her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, injured, when the vehicle they were in was shot at on July 24, 2020, near the intersection of US 17 and West Queen Street.
Among the things I regret in my career, the Slade case hits me in the gut the most.
My youngest son is the same age as Makiia. They could have played chase in the D.F. Walker playground together. Maybe they would have even danced together with the dance group that came to the schools a few months ago.
While it’s not my job to solve crime, it is my job to report on cases and get them the publicity needed to bring them to closure.
Sometimes, I wonder what else can I do in regards to some of the stories we cover, but didn’t get the bright spotlight they deserve.
In the case of the Slade case, some members of the community want to put up a billboard and raise more money toward a reward. It’s kind of late in the production cycle of this newspaper. Hopefully, we can explore this option more in another edition.
If you visit page A4 for the newspaper, you’ll see a quote in the upper left-hand corner of the page. I pick out the quote based on current events, my mood or whatever strikes me as being really good.
This week’s quote is a little long, but important.
Journalists aren’t ‘over there.’ While I do have an invisibility cloak commonly worn by introverts, I — like my fellow journalists — don’t carry an invisible barrier making us distant and aloof. We attend rec department soccer games, cheer on the Aces and wiggle our hips to music while we cover Boogie on Broad.
Our job is to collect the community’s stories. We put a bunch online but didn’t have room in this week’s paper. Hopefully since we’re in the slow summer season, we can get some of these items in.
Like how law enforcement relies on tips to solve cases, we need community input to collect the community’s stories.
We can’t tell people about the AAU softball team, if we don’t have information. We can’t tell people about house fires without information. We can’t tell you how Edenton Town Council is spending taxpayer money without information.
We are here, working just as hard as you do. We do our best, but like everyone else on this planet, can’t be in two places at once and are by no means perfect.
