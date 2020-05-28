During the past week, we have received several emails and requests regarding coverage of the high school replacement project.
Citizens love John A. Holmes High School — they enjoy pleasant memories of football games, teachers and friends. They also want the best for Chowan County’s children — their sons and daughters, granchildren and great-grandchildren.
When the Chowan County Board of Commissioners voted 3-4 — Patti Kersey, Don Faircloth and Ellis Lawrence voted for discussion, while Bob Kirby, Greg Bonner, Ron Cummings and Larry McLaughlin voted against — shutting down a motion to consider discussion of a proposed bond referendum for the high school replacement project, the citizens were understandably upset. The decision to have a new school was taken out of the citizens hands this election cycle — postponed until 2022, maybe. With this year’s election, only the most astute fortune teller knows whether the incoming board of commissioners will vote to let the voters decide on a 2022 bond referendum.
We plan to do a more in depth article for this edition explaining the issue. Things are a lot more complicated than we originally thought.
As someone who covered both the commissioners and the Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education, it appears that the boards had some incompatible information. For example, the proposed pool area at one point was to be a complex with a community lazy river type pool, spa and a competition pool. There also are reports that it was just to be a competition pool with bleachers.
This isn’t going to be a story we can write in 20 minutes and then call it a day. So, we’re putting the story on hold so we can examine the issue more closely and get an accurate view of the project.
Recently, I was invited to join the Hertford Rotary Club. I’ve attended several Rotary Club meetings in the past, so it was a honor to check the Perquimans County group out. The idea of business owners and community leaders working together to share ideas and improve the place they call home has always appealed to me.
During Memorial Day weekend, E.C. Toppin — a longtime member of American Legion Post 40 and the Chowan County Regional Fair board, posted something about Facebook.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn’t just been small businesses or local governments impacted by the shutdown. The nonprofits are taking a hit too.
Toppin brought up American Legion Post 40. According to his Facebook post, the Legion is running through its reserve funds as it awaits Gov. Roy Cooper’s go-ahead to reopen. Although the Legion planned to reopen Bingo June 1, because of the phased opening restrictions, that date has been pushed back to June 29. Many of the nonprofit’s other money-making activities — hosting events in the legion hall, monthly garage sales, etc. — are on hold.
The Legion sponsors the Boy Scouts, hold Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies, and hosts the Chowan County Regional Fair on its grounds every year. A vital part of the county would be lost if the Legion, on any other nonprofit for that matter, was unable to continue operations.
Another example was give during a recent Chowan County Board of Commissioners meeting. Commissioner Ron Cummings commented that Chowan/Perquimans Habitat for Humanity had to halt its activities due to the lack of funds from ReStore, the used furniture and decor store on North Broad Street. It recently reopened after being closed for almost two months due to the shutdown.
Hopefully Toppin’s letter, which was sent to the governor and other elected officials, will spark the movement to help North Carolina’s nonprofits.
This weekend, I had the opportunity to help American Legion Post 40 and the Boy and Cub Scouts with this past weekend’s Memorial Day activities.
While helping place flags on graves in Vine Oak cemetery, I came across a family of veterans — William Felton, David Felton and David Felton Jr. Beside each grave was a tattered American Flag, partially detached from its “pole.” While I did my best to fix their flags and keep them off the ground, it reminded me how many of Chowan County’s residents, and so many families, served or currently serve in the military.
There are a great number of Chowan County residents who paid the ultimate price for that dedication. Words can not express how much their service means to us as citizens. May we live lives worthy of their sacrifice.