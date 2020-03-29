In a region without a lot of large-scale retailers, creativity is helping make area arts councils central shopping zones.
That creativity appears in an array of art, home, office and garden decorative items and hand-crafted jewelry sold at the Perquimans Arts League, the Chowan Arts Council and Arts of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City. All three agencies also offer an affordable collection of workshops and classes and provide a stream of performing artists.
Some customers who shop with the art groups do so for themselves. Others, however, purchase merchandise or gift certificates for others. The money spent at these arts councils contributes to the local economies in Hertford, Edenton and Elizabeth City.
Ed Sanford, president of the Perquimans Arts League, said art obviously attracts visitors to Perquimans and contributes to the number of people shopping at other businesses and tourist sites.
Visitors often arrive in Perquimans for outdoor recreation and tours but many depart toting bags of items purchased at PAL’s gallery, Sanford said. To maintain high quality, he said, the artwork goes through a jury process before it can be displayed in the gallery.
“Because PAL operates an art gallery, we are by definition retail sellers of fine art created by our artists,” Sanders said. “We offer a full array of art, including paintings, pottery, carvings, jewelry, quilts, photography and even poetry and other written work.”
The majority of art sold in the gallery is created by PAL artists, Sanford said. And most artwork is for sale, since only a small number of artists want their pieces in the gallery just for display purposes.
Sanford said having an art gallery in Hertford helps attract both visitors and as well as locals to the downtown, Sanford said. He said PAL plans to raise its profile once renovations to its new gallery are complete.
“As we increase our activity level the economy will see additional net positives,” Sanford said.
Gallery sales, Sanford noted, help artists earn income from their work. Some of PAL’s artists are very popular, and have a following of customers who like their work and purchase it regularly. They usually try to keep pieces in the gallery for sale.
A number of PAL artists also teach classes, workshops and seminars. Sanford said the sessions are fee-based, allowing the artist to receive remuneration for teaching. That income helps artists with the cost of supplies as well as the cost of maintaining a studio or a crafting workspace.
Barbara Redenz is one of the artists who displays and sells her work at PAL. She began by taking quilting lessons and after making a number of quilts, discovered she also enjoyed making smaller items. Over the past 10 years, she’s made purses, wallets, microwave potato bags, bowl cozies, table runners, place mats, jewelry bags and more.
“I love to sew and make things that I hope will make nice gifts,” Redenz said. “The self-confidence (you get from) people liking what you made is number 1.”
She said being paid for her work is important because of the cost of fabric and the hours it takes to complete a piece. She jokes that her income also gives her an “excuse to buy more fabric.”
Regan Coxe, president of the Chowan Arts Council, said artists’ work shown in the CAC’s gallery benefits both the artists and the gallery.
“We are predominately a consignor for the artists and they get the larger percentage when their artwork sells,” she said. “We, too, get a percentage which allows us to operate the gallery, offer events to the community and programming to the schools.”
Last year, the Chowan Arts Council relocated to its current waterfront site in Edenton, allowing it more space to display the work of local and regional artists.
Like Sanford in Perquimans, Coxe believes the CAC is helping fuel the economy in Chowan and Edenton.
“By promoting the council we attract more people to the area, not just to purchase art or attend events but to also patronize others businesses in the community,” she said.
Frank Miglorie, a potter who moved to Edenton from Vermont, is a member of both PAL and the CAC. He works in both stoneware and terracotta and his work is primarily functional. Miglorie said his primary goal is to create artworks that people can use every day but that also appeal to their aesthetic sensibilities.
For the past six years, he’s displayed his artwork at PAL. He said the constant exposure to new clients, both those who live in the region and those just traveling through, is priceless. Miglorie said both galleries provide secure environments and sales assistance that frees him to spend more time in his studio working on new pieces.
“Many times visitors see my pieces in the galleries and are motivated to visit my studio,” he said. “In addition, both PAL and the Albemarle Craftsman Guild host annual craft shows in the fall which are highly successful and enable craftsmen to sell their work directly to visitors.”
Miglorie believes a thriving arts community is something both businesses and individuals are seeking when pondering whether to relocate to an area.
“Businesses looking for relocation opportunities evaluate the quality of community life at potential sites,” he said. “The arts and the culture that emanates from the concentration of creativity within a community is a deciding factor when visitors, whether individuals or businesses, think about the possibility of relocation.”
Debra Boyle said she has been a member of the Chowan Arts Council since it started. A painter, she recalls there being some years when she painted a little and others when she painted a lot. Regardless, the Chowan Arts Council has always accepted her work, and she says that has encouraged to keep working.
“Knowing that it was there has been an anchor,” she said.
Boyle said she likes to tell stories with her paintings, so her works touch on a variety of subjects. She often doesn’t know ahead of time how the work will turn out.
“I am always surprised when I sell something and why it speaks to them,” she said, referring to customers. “That is why I price my paintings reasonably. I like to cover my costs and let CAC get some money, but it is more important that my paintings be in a home where appreciated.”
The Perquimans Arts League, a member-supported nonprofit founded in 1995, is located in the Hall of Fame Building at 109 N. Church St. Hertford. The Chowan Arts Council, also a member-supported nonprofit that began in 1976, is located at 112 West Water St., Edenton.