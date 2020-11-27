Madeline Ruffieux finally took up her father’s offer to paint a mural in downtown Elizabeth City and the final product will be a win-win for both the college sophomore and the city.
Ruffieux, whose father is 2nd Ward Councilman Chris Ruffieux, is an art major at Virginia Commonwealth University. She’s painting the as-yet unnamed mural on a wall at the Fitness Warehouse as her final exam for a figure- drawing class.
Ruffieux is hoping the project results in an A in the class. But even if it doesn’t, Elizabeth City’s downtown will get yet another first-class mural.
One artist recently completed a mural on the side of the former Lighthouse building off Church Street, while another completed a mural on one side of the Muddy Waters Coffeehouse building at Main and Road streets.
Madeline Ruffieux’s, father, Chris, had been trying to get his daughter to paint a mural downtown.
“For the longest time, he has been talking about doing a mural here in Elizabeth City since I already knew art,” Madeline Ruffieux said. “I figured I would take up his offer for my figure-drawing class.’’
Chris Ruffieux scouted locations downtown for the project and sent pictures to his daughter who settled on a wall at the Fitness Warehouse off McMorrine Street.
Madeline Ruffieux started work on the mural on Nov. 14 and plans to return the day after Thanksgiving to complete the project, hopefully by Dec. 10.
“The weather will definitely have an impact,” she said.
When complete, the mural will feature a fairy sitting among several forest elements, including a large mushroom.
“I will have a name (for the mural) by the end of this,” Ruffieux said. “I wanted a forestry feel with a fairy. I’ve always wanted to do an art piece like this. It is a little bit out of my comfort zone and that is why I came up with this.”
Ruffieux first did a digital sketch of the mural and then began by prepping the building’s brick wall for painting.
While working on the mural, Ruffieux said several people have stopped and inquired about the project. One passerby even asked about hiring the college sophomore for a project.
“I had one lady that asked if I was doing commissions and if I would be willing to do one for her,” Ruffieux said. “A lot of people said they would be excited to see it once it is finished.’’