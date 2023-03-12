Art through the Centuries is coming to town at Historic Hope. Join them for their annual Elizabeth Stevenson Ives Lecture that will be beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Registration and coffee for this event will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Roanoke-Chowan Heritage Center, followed by John Coffey presentations, then an introduction by Joe Jenkins, Scott Power and Missie Harrell and lastly lunch will be served in the John E. Tyler room.