Art through the Centuries is coming to town at Historic Hope. Join them for their annual Elizabeth Stevenson Ives Lecture that will be beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1.
Registration and coffee for this event will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Roanoke-Chowan Heritage Center, followed by John Coffey presentations, then an introduction by Joe Jenkins, Scott Power and Missie Harrell and lastly lunch will be served in the John E. Tyler room.
This event is $50 per person for the lectures and lunch. Registration is required no later than Monday, March 27. One can do so by calling 252-794-3140.
John Coffey, former Deputy Director for Research and the Becher Curator of American and Modern Art emeritus and Curator of Judaic Art emeritus at the North Carolina Museum of Art, will be speaking on the portrait of John Burgwin by John Singleton Copley.
This painting is one of only two portraits of North Carolinians that is painted by the United States’ first great painter. Coffey will also be talking about the Ashe-Moses Family Group which is possibly the most ambitious Antebellum portrait of a North Carolina family.
Following introductions by Friend of Hope Collections Committer Member Joe Jenkins, Scott Power will then highlight the career of Louis Orr and Hope’s collection of Orr’s etchings of North Carolina historical landmarks and sites.
Power is the owner of the Southern Fine Arts in Greenville, NC. Missie Harrell, vice-president of the Chowan Arts Council, will follow with her personal reflections on the Lives and Art of Francis Speight and Sarah Blakeslee.